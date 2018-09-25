Ryder Cup 2018: When is it, what time does it start, where can I watch it and how does it work?

The Ryder Cup is back in town as Europe and America’s best golfers go head to head for what is the 42nd edition of the biennial competition.

Under Thomas Bjorn’s captaincy, Europe will be looking to reclaim the prestigious prize after their 17-11 defeat at the Hazeltine National two years ago.

But with the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth among their ranks, the US team looks set to pose a formidable challenge as its attempt to secure back-to-back titles for the first time since 1993.

Here, we provide you with everything you need to know for golf’s greatest competition:

When is it?

The competition gets underway on Friday 28 September at 7am BST and concludes on Sunday 30 September.

Where is it?

For the first time in the history the competition will be held at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. This is only the second time the European edition of the event has been staged outside the UK and Ireland.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be providing live coverage across the entirety of the competition. It will also be streamed live on RyderCup.com.

Alternatively, follow all the action and latest updates with our live blog which will be running throughout the event.

How is it formatted?

The Ryder Cup involves various match-play competitions between players selected from the US and European teams.

A total of 28 18-hole matches are played across the three days. On Friday and Saturday, four fourball matches and four foursomes matches are played each day. The captain of each team will select any eight players for each of these sessions, meaning some golfers may miss out.

GOLF-Ryder-140321.jpg

Thomas Bjorn has been tasked with bringing the Ryder Cup back to Europe (PA)

On the Sunday, there are 12 singles matches in which all team members will play.

The winner of each match scores a point for his team, with half a point each for any match that is tied after the 18 holes. The winning team is determined by cumulative total points. In the event of a tie (14 points each) the Ryder Cup is retained by the team who held it before the contest – in this year’s case, that would be America.

How does the foursomes work?

A foursomes match pits two teams of two golfers against one another. On a particular hole the golfers on the same team take alternate shots playing the same ball. Each hole is won by the team that completes the hole in the fewest shots.

How does the fourballs work?

Two teams of two golfers. Four balls. Unlike in the foursomes, each golfer plays their own ball throughout the round rather than alternating shots. Simple.

However, the better score of the two golfers in a team determines that team’s score on a particular hole. Each hole is won by the team with the lowest score.

Tiger-Woods.jpg

Tiger Woods is back in form and one to watch (Getty)

Team Europe:

Automatic qualifiers – Thorbjorn Olesen, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Alex Noren.

Wildcard picks – Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

Captain – Thomas Bjorn.

Team USA:

Automatic qualifiers – Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.

Wildcard picks – Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Captain – Jim Furyk

Ryder Cup titles:

Team USA: 27

Team Europe: 14 (Three of these were as Great Britain before the competition was opened up to the rest of Europe in 1979)

Odds:

USA to win: 10/11

Europe to win: 7/5

Draw: 12/1