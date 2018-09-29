Ryder Cup 2018: Sunday's singles schedule announced with Rory McIlroy leading Europe off

Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn announced their singles line-ups for Sunday's decisive final day with Team USA needing to strike a blow early after Europe held on to their four-point lead after Saturday afternoon's foursomes.

Rory McIlroy, who has had an on-and-off weekend, will play Justin Thomas in the opener as the Americans look to get off to the best possible start. Thomas has three points from a possible four including a pair of wins on Saturday alongside Jordan Spieth.

Rookie Jon Rahm faces a tough battle with Tiger Woods, albeit a Woods who has been under the weather this week and has zero points from a possible three thus far.

Europe's 100% pairing Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will play Phil Mickelson - who has zero points so far - and rookie Tony Finau respectively.

Spieth, America's most impressive performer over the first two days at Le Golf National, landed a match-up with European rookie Thorbjorn Olesen.

Veterans Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka will meet in match two, while Justin Rose comes up against Webb Simpson in the next match-up. Fan favourite Ian Poulter play world No.1 Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia has been drawn against Rickie Fowler and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton is set to play 'Captain America' Patrick Reed, who had a disastrous Saturday.

Henrik Stenson will need all his experience when he faces off with Bubba Watson in the penultimate tie while Alex Noren and Bryson DeChambeau will be the last out in an all-rookie match-up that just might decide who wins the Ryder Cup.

Full list of Sunday's singles match-ups

Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas

Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka

Justin Rose v Webb Simpson

Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods

Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau

Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson

Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth

Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler

Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson

Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed

Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson

Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau

Story Continues

The first match tees off at 11:05am on Sunday.