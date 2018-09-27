Ryder Cup 2018: The six worst outfits ever seen at the tournament

It's no Abbey Road: US players during a practice round at the K Club - AP

With their slim-fit shirts and sawn-off collars, the professional golfers of today just about manage to avoid looking 20 years older than their real age.

That was not always the case, however, particularly at the Ryder Cup.

It has to be said that the United States are the main culprits when it comes to ill-fitting clothes and jarring colour clashes, but Europe are not immune from regrettable sartorial choices.

Here are some absolute stinkers.

Going to the pictures - USA, Sunday 1999

A shirt as vulgar as their behaviour in the Battle of Brookline. Horribly kitsch. Team photographs belong on your mother's mantelpiece, not stretched over Hal Sutton's protruding paunch. It looked three sizes too big on Tiger Woods, in the days before he started bench-pressing sofas. Customary American beige on the trousers.

Golden brown - Europe, practice round 2002

Sam Torrance's Europe went for an ultra-conservative all brown arrangement for their team photographs and practice round at the Belfry in 2002, a look that encapsulates all of golf's worst stereotypes. A selection about as exciting as counting cars drive past on the adjacent M6.

Something's fishy - Europe, Closing ceremony 2006

Europe's attire at the K Club followed the expected themes, with all green on Friday to honour Ireland's first Ryder Cup. Ian Woosnam and his team went alarmingly off piste for the closing ceremony however, wearing white turtle-necks under salmon blazers. A few of them were not quite svelte enough to pull it off.

More American beige - US, practice round 2006

It takes some doing for a practice round outfit to go down in ignominy, but this US effort was remarkably grim. In brown, patterned tank tops that could have been worn by Leonard Rossiter's Rigsby in Rising Damp (plus more beige) 12 multi-millionaires managed to make themselves look potless.

Stripe show - Europe, day two 2008

By no means the most concerning aspect of Sir Nick Faldo's ill-fated captaincy, but these horizontal-striped polos have not aged well in the decade since. Deciding against wearing white trousers and stripes in favour of a mouldy shade of Magnolia also contributed to a slightly sickly look.

The student vibe - US, day two 2010

In theory, the look was Ivy League. In reality, in was non-league. Buttoned, lilac cardigans - with a sleeveless version optional - were at least a rare American splash of colour, but left rookie Rickie Fowler looking like a freshman moving into his college dormitory. Macho types like Woods and Phil Mickelson also looked self-conscious.