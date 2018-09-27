Ryder Cup 2018 schedule: Format, timings and scoring system explained

Tiger Woods will look to improve his Ryder Cup record at Le Golf National - AP

How does the Ryder Cup work?

The prestigious event pits a European team against one from the USA over a three-day match play event. Both teams are made up of 12 players selected by the team captains. Europe are skippered by Thomas Bjorn, Jim Furyk takes charge of USA.

There are 28 matches contested over the course of the weekend, starting with the foursomes and four-balls on Friday and Saturday and concluding with a full round of singles on the Sunday.

Every match is worth one point. In the result of a drawn match, half a point is awarded to both teams. It means 14.5 points are enough for an outright win, but if you're the defending champions, a tie at 14 points will allow you to retain the Ryder Cup. America are the current holders.

Each captain will decide who will play the eight matches on the first two days where the foursomes and four-balls are contested. The order is determined by the home captain. The difference between the disciplines? Well, a foursome match sees two pairs of golfers compete over the course with team-mates alternating hits of the same ball.

A four-ball contest does exactly what it says on the tin. Each golfer plays with their own ball but it is the best score of the pair which contributes to their total.

On the final day of the event, each member of both teams feature in the 12 singles matches. Each captain will also determine as to which order their players will go out.

What are the timings?

The first tee will be struck at 7.10am (BST) on Friday morning at Le Golf National in France. The second pairing will follow at 7.25am, the next at 7.40am and final pairing at 7.55am. The pairings for the afternoon sessions have to be submitted by 12.05pm.

The afternoon matches will start at 12.10pm (BST), 12.25pm, 12.40pm and 12.55pm.

Timings for the Saturday mornings matches follow the same format as the opening day. The pairings, though, must be submitted within one hour after Friday's play has ended.

The afternoon sees the pairings go out at 12.50pm, 1.05pm, 1.20pm and 1.35pm.

The Sunday singles line-up must then be submitted within one hour after play has ended on Saturday.

Sunday singles timings are: 11.05am, 11.17am, 11.29am, 11.41am, 11.53am, 12.05pm, 12.17pm, 12.29pm, 12.41pm, 12.53pm, 1.05pm, 1.17pm.

Who has the edge?

A total of 956 matches have been played throughout the 41 editions of the event. Team USA have won 465 matches while Europe have won 358. There have been 133 matches halved. USA, therefore, has a superior record of 531½ points to Europe's 424½.

America head into this year's tournament as slight favourites with Telegraph columnist Colin Montgomerie believing Furyk's side have the edge in putting. He writes: "In the Ryder Cup it is 75 percent about putting and they seem to be a bunch who are more aggressive and fear-free in this aspect of the game. Naturally, it will all be on the week and I do believe it will be very close."

Where will future Ryder Cups be staged?

After France, the 2020 tournament takes place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. When it returns to European shores, the Marco Sinone Golf and Country Club in Rome will play host. In 2024 New York's Bethpage Black takes over the baton.