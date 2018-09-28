Ryder Cup fan suffers horrific eye injury after being struck by Brooks Koepka tee-shot

A spectator at the Ryder Cup received urgent medical attention after being hit above the eye by a stray drive.

PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka mis-hit his first shot on the sixth hole at Le Golf National as he and partner Tony Finau took on Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in the first match of the intercontinental golf tussle.

The supporter was left with blood pouring from her face after the ball appeared to hit her near her eye socket.

A fan receives treatment after Brooks Koepka's drive (AP)

Local medics and gendarmes attended to a woman bleeding from the head. She was taken away with bandaging over her right eye.

As medics rushed to the scene, Koepka dashed over to the crowd to check on the state of the stricken fan, and later handed her a signed glove as an apology.

A spectator receives medical treatment after being hit by Brooks Boepka's shot (EPA)

The American, 28, missed a number of shots afterwards and was described as "shaken" after the incident on the short, par-four sixth hole after attempting to go from tee to green in one shot.

Afterwards, the American, who won the US Open and US PGA this year, was wayward again with his tee shot off the seventh tee, narrowly missing more spectators lining the fairway.