Thomas Bjorn rolls the dice as he tells his Ryder Cup rookies: 'Seize this chance to become legends'

FRIDAY MORNING FOURBALL PAIRINGS

Rose and Rahm v Koepka and Finau

McIlroy and Olesen v Johnson and Fowler

Casey and Hatton v Spieth and Thomas​

Molinari and Fleetwood v Woods and Reed

In the build-up, Thomas Bjorn did not sound like a Ryder Cup captain who was willing to gamble in the first skirmishes as he spoke darkly of the 4-0 whitewash “nightmare” which befell Europe two years ago.

Yet when it came to the roll of the dice, the Dane could not resist pinning his faith in rookies and sending one out in each of the fourballs here on Friday morning, armed with the message “seize the chance to become legends”.

This will be the first time this century that Europe have gone into the opening session with four debutants. Granted, the likes of Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood are first-timers only in name but even so, with everything that is on the line here, with the mission to stop the much-fancied Americans from winning their first away match in 25 years, this is a bold move.

Particularly as Fleetwood, in the company of Francesco Molinari, has to face up to the resurgent Tiger Woods, as well as Patrick Reed.

Bjorn has split up the tried-and-trusted partnership of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson and, as well as Stenson, the Dane has benched two of his other three captain’s picks in Sergio Garcia and, most notably, Ian Poulter. Tyrrell Hatton – who plays with Paul Casey – and Thorbjorn Olesen – who is honoured to partner Rory McIlroy – have so many expectations to live up to.

But Bjorn is adamant this is the correct path. “There's the obvious guys out there, in the sense that they are players you would all expect to see, and then there's a new guy in every group,” he said.

“They have been just itching to go, especially Thorbjorn, Jon and Tyrrell. I think Tommy is a different guy, in the way that he's won [the 2017 France Open] around here, and he's been real quality for the last couple of years."

Then came Bjorn’s rallying call to his young charges. “Look, players stand up and they are counted for what they do in the greatest events in the world. But legends are made in this event,” he said. “That is where the public comes around them and can do so much for their careers. It's an opportunity to go out there and be the best that you can be on a grand stage.”

There was must be something about the Paris air, and, indeed, the glorious sunshine which graced Le Golf National on the final day of practice, which has encouraged a spirit of Gallic flair in selection. Because Jim Furyk also raised eyebrows to the extent that they scurried under visors by naming his own left-field pairings.

Brooks Koepka, the three-time major champion, was expected to be with hombre Dustin Johnson, but instead goes out with rookie Tony Finau in the first match against Rose and Rahm, while Johnson, the world No 1, is with Rickie Fowler against McIlroy and Olesen.

Perhaps most controversially, Furyk has dumped the renowned Jordan Spieth and Reed pairing to allow the former to play with best friend Justin Thomas (who, if you are following, was suspected to be with Fowler). Spieth and Thomas play Casey and Hatton and that is a huge ask for the Europeans.

But if most pressure seems to be on Hatton and Olesen, then the most eyeballs by far will be on Fleetwood. There is no such thing as a quiet start to a Ryder Cup, but by the time Woods marches to the first tee in the last match of the morning, the din might just rattle the Eiffel Tower.

Fleetwood has being saying ever since he played with Woods at the Masters that he wanted to face him here and although it may prove to be one of the all-time “careful what you wish fors”, the young Englishman can be forgiven for liking his and Molinari’s chances around this tight layout.

It is true that Woods’ first win in five years at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday was marked by its control, but he has barely played two rounds at Le Golf National and Fleetwood has won here.

The 27 year-old is quite certain that will be an advantage; not just for him but the Europe team as a whole. After all, the home side have, as a collective, played 233 competitive rounds at this France Open course and the Americans just eight.

“The amount of times our team have played it has to work in our favour, it really does,” Fleetwood said. “It’s hard to say that when you’re talking about the best golfers in the world, but if there is something that will flip it, I think the course is definitely something we’ve got going strongly for us.

“The set-up is different this year too, and I think it’s going to help us quite a bit. It’s tighter and the rough gets worse and worse the further wide you hit it – unlike Hazeltine two years ago.”

It is understood that Bjorn intends to field all of his team on Friday, with Poulter pencilled in with McIlroy for the afternoon foursomes, Garcia going out with Alex Noren, Stenson reuniting with Rose and the Fleetwood-Molinari duo remaining intact. All of this could change, of course.

Phil Mickelson, the 48 year-old who is setting a record with his 12th appearance, has been left out of the opening session for the first time since his debut 23 years ago, but the left-hander is apparently due to tackle the foursomes with Bryson DeChambeau. That seems an odd partnership as well, but that appears to the nature of this match as the captains take the advice of the statisticians. The Ryder Cup has just become yet more intriguing.

MATCH FOUR

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood v Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed

MATCH THREE

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton v Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

MATCH TWO

Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen v Dustin Johnson and Ricky Fowler

MATCH ONE

Justin Rose and Jon Rahm vs Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau

Jack Nicklaus, Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo, Jose Maria Olzabal are part of a tub-thumping montage about what it means to play in the Ryder Cup, that appropriately finishes on the late Seve Ballesteros.

The introductions

Undoubtedly the biggest cheers were reserved for Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter, who responds with a trademark chest pump. Rather a shame that there is no French presence in the team, that would have given the week another dimension. Not that it really needs it.

The Bjorn ultimatum

Thomas Bjorn stands at the podium and says he has never felt prouder than standing on this stage as Europe's Ryder Cup captain. Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson are his vice-captains.

Bjorn says the continent 'can sometimes be a fragmented place', but when it comes to the Ryder Cup 'Europe stands as one'. Most of all this week 'we will be playing for that flag'.

Furyk continued...

Furyk introduces his vice captains: David Duval, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III and Steve Stricker.

He then goes through the players one by one, and they rise to give the crowd a wave. Patrick Reeds gets a few boos and cups an ear to crowd, all in jest of course.

Enthusiastic and prolonged cheers for Tiger, from a crowd that is majority European. I did wonder for a second if his bottom lip might start going, but he held it together like the GOAT he is.

The US will not be too perturbed by red, white and blue

Time for the speeches

Jim Furyk up first as the visiting captain, and his delivery is very slick and authoritative. References the historic bon between America and France, from the 1776 War of Independence, the 1886 gift of the Statue of Liberty and the alliance against the axis powers in WWII. The American players will have the Statue of Liberty embroidered into their GOLF bags this week. Quite a skilled diplomatic pitch this.

Thanks his wife Tabitha for here support, ensuring both domestic and foreign policy is in order. Furyk thanks all the wives in fact, for 'puting up with us'.

The anthems

The honour of the first anthem goes to the away team, who blast out the Star Spangled Banner with gusto. The European anthem Ode to Joy follows.

Team are out

The American team make their way to the stage, in alphabetical order. That hints at a more open and less-ego driven set-up than in years go by. Bryson DeChambeau at the front, Tiger Woods at the tail (stop it!).

Likewise for Europe. Quite the advert for Raybans, this - they are all wearing sunglasses on their walk to the stage.

Of course, that's due to the early evening September low sun. The days of hangovers are over among elite golfers, which is a shame.

Here are your captains...

It's a bit odd among all the two-tribes-go-to-war build-up to hear the voice of European Tour chief Keith Pelley...who is American.

But here we go...captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn are making their way to the stage. The quality of the tailoring has drastically improved in the last decade or so. No more shoulder pads and beige slacks for the Americans.

The purpose built arena hosts 40,000 people

A new, looser American team?

Is this a sign of team spirit?

Tiger's bald patch is the butt of the jokes. It is amazing how many elite golfers are follically challenged, possibly as the result of wearing a baseball cap eight hours a day, six days a week. Never ending Vitamin D denial.

25 years of hurt

The US have not taken that famous 17-inch gold trophy home with them from Europe since 1993, when Davis Love III holed the winning putt.

It is an extraordinary drought when you consider they have dominated the top of the world golf rankings for most of that 25 years, and there are several theories for their travails on foreign soil.

One is that the American players struggle to adapt to the slower greens in Europe, something European captains look to exploit when they set up the course.

Europe are always canny in their choice of venue - picking courses that host tour events every year. Le Golf National is the home of the French Open, and Europe have played 100s of rounds here. The US team in total have played eight rounds here.

The European Team's wives and girlfriends in Versailles

Britain very much in Europe for three days in Paris

Good afternoon, and welcome to live coverage of the Ryder Cup opening ceremony - an ever so slightly pompous and stagey hors d'oeuvres for the three days of golf that lie ahead.

Before we get too weighed down by cynicism however, it has to be said that the infrastructure and set-up at Le Golf National must be the finest ever assembled at a Ryder Cup.

The grandstands around the first-tee can hold almost 7,000 fans, while there are expected to be around 40,000 fans through the gate today. They have even arranged the weather.

The traditional part of the ceremony is both teams being led out in single-file by their captain, who will make a short speech.

The order in which the players walk out can be inadvertently revealing: Europe stick to egalitarian alphabetical order while the United States have been known to walk in order of world ranking or qualification points.

The old adage of 'you can't win it but you can lose it' applies to Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk, who will just want to get through the evening without falling over or sticking their foot in it. It's not unlike a school prize-giving or a wedding in that respect.

Nick Faldo in 2008 called Danish player Soren Hansen ‘Soren Stenson’, confusing him with the Swede, and delivered a horribly misjudged joke about Padraig Harrington: “He has hit more golf balls than potatoes grown in Ireland.”

Excruciating, but Bjorn and Furyk both look to have things under control. We will also find out their pairings for Friday's mornings fourballs which is really the most interesting aspect of the next few hours.

There are eight rookies teeing it up so we may see some new combinations, but the whispers are tried-and-trusted Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson and big-hitting duo of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm could be two of Europe's four.

Furyk is unlikely to break up the Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed axis put all eyes will be on who Tiger Woods is paired with. Bryson Dechambeau, Reed....or even Phil Mickelson? If those two hit it off and get on a roll it would bring the house down.