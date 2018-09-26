Ryder Cup 2018: How much money will players earn and who are the richest golfers taking part in France?

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be representing Team USA at this year's Ryder Cup - Getty Images North America

Will the victorious Ryder Cup team be handed a giant cheque at the conclusion of the 42nd edition later this month? In a word, no. The Ryder Cup is contested for bragging rights, pride at representing your team and for the love of the game alone.

Incredibly, the event didn't used to even make a profit. That was until Europe starting winning in the mid 1980s under the leadership of Tony Jacklin and the Cup broke even for the first time.

Today, the Ryder Cup draws in millions of pounds in profit thanks to lucrative TV and sponsorship deals.

Players over the years have questioned why they are not remunerated for their blood, sweat and tears. Back in 2002, Tiger Woods was asked if he's prefer winning an event worth $1 million, or a Ryder Cup victory. He plumped for the money.

Since then, a compromise was agreed and now the PGA of America donates $100,000 to charity and $100,000 to a college development programme, in the name of each participant.

How much do players win at golfing majors?

While the Ryder Cup is all about team work and building relationships, players are doing it for themselves the rest of the season where there is a healthy amount of cash available.

Who are the richest golfers taking part in France?

Eight of the players competing at this year's Ryder Cup are among the top 25 highest paid players ever on the PGA Tour and can probably cope without a prize pot on offer...

For Woods and Mickelson there's always the winner-takes-all event

Even if a small part of you feels concerned that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson won't be taking home a penny for their efforts in France, then take comfort from this.

The two heavyweights will compete in an one-off winner-takes-all exhibition match for a purse worth $9m (£6.96 million) in November. It's a hard life.