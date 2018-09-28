Ryder Cup 2018: Europe whitewash United States in foursomes

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter celebrate voctory during Europe's clean sweep of the afternoon foursomes - REUTERS

With the best foursomes session in the history of the Ryder Cup, Europe launched an astonishing comeback here at Le Golf National that saw them take a 5-3 lead against all odds on the opening day.

There were moments in the morning fourballs when it seemed as if it would be the Americans who would perform a whitewash. But Tommy Fleetwood and Frankie Molinari, the home heroes, fought back to beat Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed to avoid the fate of 2016 and from there the sea of blue washed all over the scoreboard.

Granted, there have been 10 previous occasions when a side has blitzed a session 4-0, but never have they done so by the emphatic nature of these scorelines.

To think that faithful duo of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson humbled world No1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler by 3&2 and that was as close as any American duo go in a foursomes in which they were truly obliterated.

Rory Mcilroy and Ian Poulter hammered Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4&2; Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren actually had to lift their feet off the gas to limit the destruction of Phll Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau to 5&4; while Fleetwood and Molinari followed up taking down Tiger by inflicting their own 5&4 humiliation on the US crack pairing of Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth.

Bjorn’s awesome foursomes does not begin to describe it.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson were reunited in the afternoon and found their Gleneagles form Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

When the Europeans are playing the single-ball, two-man format at home there is simply no touching them. They “won” the two foursomes sessions 7-1 in 2014 at Gleneagles and even allowing for the close foursomes tussle at Celtic Manor in 2010, they have compiled an incredible 211/1-61/2 superiority in what the Americans like to call “alternate shot” in the last four encounters on Europe turf.

Yes, Thomas Bjorn can find great hope from history. Every time a team has performed a clean sweep in a session they have won. But then, in 1989 at the Belfry, Europe battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the morning by whitewashing the afternoon to grab the same 5-3 lead and hey could only draw on that occasion. And that would be no good to Bjorn’s men now with the opponents holding the cup.

No, this match is far from over and anybody who thinks it is plainly did not pay close enough attention to the incredible ebbs and flows of this remarkable first day with the sun shining, the breeze ruffling and the course and the crowd producing some wonderful theatre.

4:55PM

Thomas Bjorn speaks

“A few guys were sitting it out this morning that you would normally see in the first session. But they were very keen to go out and prove we are a team, and we do it with all 12. We are one team. It’s our plan. We wanted to get everyone on the golf course today. And I am proud of the guys this morning too, because they came out and showed quality and class. This was obviously a wonderful afternoon. A disappointing morning, but there’s a long way to go. Tommy stood up and holed putts on 15 and 16 this morning and gave us belief through the team. We go home with a good taste in our mouths."

Thomas Bjorn congratulates Tommy Fleetwood after he and Francesco Molinari earned a point in the morning fourballs Credit: REUTERS/Paul Childs

4:49PM

Europe have whitewashed the US at foursomes

For the first time. Rose and Stenson were a magnificently steady and relentless lead-off pair, McIlroy and Poulter mercurial and inspirational, Sergio and Noren played with poise and precision to overwhelm a derelict pairing and Molinari and Fleetwood as good as it gets as a partnership, feeding off each other, schooling each other, complementing each other. What a day of wonderful golf and the US were terrific this morning, let's not forget. But a 5-3 lead isn't the whip hand but it looks very convincing given how poorly the US played in this forma with four more points at stake on Saturday afternoon.

4:41PM

Foursome clean sweep

Rather an intense inquest about sending Mickelson, who can no longer drive, out in a foursome and then getting him to tee off first, taking out the par threes at two, eight and 16. It does seem a peculiarly bad tactic.

Europe 4Up at 14 in the final match have Molinari on the green with an eight-footer to win the hole and the match and their second point of the day. And, of course, given how this afternoons has gone, he drains it. Europe win the afternoon 4-0.

Stenson & Rose defeated Johnson & Fowler 3&2

McIlroy & Poulter defeated Watson & Simpson 4&2

Garcia & Noren defeated Mickelson & DeChambeau 5&4

Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth 5&4







4:32PM

And another

Mickelson and DeChambeau, who have played like drains, Mickelson truly awful off the tee, go down 5&4. Noren's 40-footer arrowed close enough for the half. In the final match, a clean sweep is truly on and imminent after taking the 13th with a par.

Stenson & Rose defeated Johnson & Fowler 3&2

McIlroy & Poulter defeated Watson & Simpson 4&2

Garcia & Noren defeated Mickelson & DeChambeau 5&4

4UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (13)







4:28PM

Another blue point

By virtue of Simpson's shocking approach to the 16th that burst the green and gave Watson an impossible lie in the cabbage and needing to chip in.

Stenson & Rose defeated Johnson & Fowler 3&2

McIlroy & Poulter defeated Watson & Simpson 4&2

5UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (13)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (12)







4:22PM

On 15

Watson leaves his birdie effort short, Poulter makes par and Europe march to the 16th tee dormie three.

Stenson & Rose defeated Johnson & Fowler 3&2

3UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (15)

5UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (13)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (12)







4:19PM

Blue point

After Garcia's errant tee shot at 13, Mickelson and De Chambeau have two putts to win the hole but Mickelson requires only one, rolling back the years and sweeping in a snaky 20-footer for birdie. On 16 Johnson has about 28ft for birdie but leaves it well short. Europe have two putts to half and win the match. Rose expertly strokes it up to 2 inches, the US concede and Europe go to 3-2 behind.

Stenson & Rose defeated Johnson & Fowler 3&2

3UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (14)

5UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (13)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (12)







4:13PM

Almost blue

Fowler slides in a 6ft putt on the 15th green to halve the hole and keep the match alive. Europe are dormie three in the opening foursome. On the 12th Fleetwood has a horrible uphill 25-footer that he sweeps close to ensure at least a half. It's blowing a hoolie on the 15th fairway where McIlroy is 170 yards from the pin. He changes club and arcs his ball on to the green. Thomas rolls in for par at 12 for the half.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (16)

3UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (14)

6UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (12)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (12)







4:08PM

In the drink

Poulter follows Jon Rahm from this morning at 14 with a horseshoe lip out that travels right around the cup but stays up. Rory sinks to his knees. The US takes the half when Simpson sinks his four-footer. Off the tee at 13 Garcia slices it miles to the right and into the water. The dream of 7 & 5 dies with it.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (14)

3UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (14)

6UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (12)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (11)







4:02PM

On the 12th

Sergio rolls in a tiddler for par which takes them to dormie six after Mickelson and DeChambeau's revival stalled with a hoicked chip by the latter Molinari's tee shot at 11th was as wild as we've ever seen from him and for all Fletwood's best efforts from the rough, he can't prevent the bogey and the dropped hole.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (14)

3UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (13)

6UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (12)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (11)







3:56PM

The history man

James Corrigan writes:

The record foursomes victory in the Ryder Cup is 7&6 by three partnerships, each of whom were American: Hale Irwin/Tom Kite vs Ken Brown/Des Smyth, 1979; Paul Azinger/Mark O'Meara vs Nick Faldo/David Gilford, 1991; Keegan Bradley/Phil Mickelson vs Lee Westwood/Luke Donald, 2012). Garcia and Noren were two hole wins away from eclipsing that ...

3:55PM

Remarkable from McIlroy

Poulter's tee shot at 13 was arrowing towards the drink but fortuitously stuck in the rough a foot or so from the drop. McIlroy has a rotten lie, the ball well beneath his feet, but he thrashes it out Seve style with flair, improvisation and precision to put it inside the opponents'. Watson has a 25-footer for birdie and leaves it up. Poulter rattles his straight into the middle of the cup from about 18ft. What a putt. You can imagine the look on his face and the pounding the air takes. Par for Frankie and Tommy at the 10th exploits the travails of the dream team of Jordan and Justin.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (14)

3UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (13)

5UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (11)

4UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (10)







3:46PM

Going on the turn?

Birdie for Johnson and Fowler on 13 pinches another hole back. Is this USA's best chance of taking something away from the afternoon. If they rat a half from here it will be a huge fillip. Successive bogeys for Garcia and Noren allows Mickelson to slide in a five-footer as they take advantage of a minor wobble.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (13)

2UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (12)

5UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (11)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (9)







3:42PM

Forging on

Remember the Ryder Cup mantra. Everything can change in a hot minute. Noren's drive from the 10th tee which goes for a swim means they're bound to concede a hole to the beleaguered 'Lefty' and 'the Frenchman'. But up ahead the Postman slides in a four-footer for par after Watson sends his effort past and restores a two-hole lead in the second match. Back on nine par is good enough for Europe to take another hole's lead. Three poor strokes in a row - Thomas flaying the third into the claggy stuff, Spieth thinning it out short and Thomas underclubbing his approach - fires Molianri and Fleetwood 3UP.

Poulter and McIlroy get their mojo working Credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

4UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (12)

2UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (12)

6UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (10)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (9)







3:29PM

And now Spieth and Thomas win a hole back

Sergio sets up Noren for birdie at the ninth and they take a seven-hole lead. They're five-under at the turn. Rose misses a putt on 12 to give Fowler and Johnson a three-footer to rat a hole back. Dustin sweeps it in. A word on Garcia and Mickelson:

4UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (12)

1UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (11)

7UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (9)

2UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (8)







3:23PM

And curse Sir Walter Raleigh, he was such a stupid get

Now that's the real Bubba Watson - off the 11th tee he pulls out an outstanding response to Poulter's magnificent pitch off the tee. Both find themselves within 10ft with very good birdie chances. The 'mashed potato' man greeted the stroke as it sailed over the water. Simpson rattles in the birdie putt from about 4ft, McIlroy's slid by and the US makes the first significant inroad into a European lead for ages.

5UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (11)

1UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (11)

6UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (9)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (7)







3:13PM

Blue rush

Garcia and Noren go six up through eight. It's a massacre. Mickelson's dreadful tee shot at the first set the tone and DeChambeau now looks spooked. The mercy rule will kick in soon and that will be the last we'll see of Lefty until Sunday, I'm sure. Bryson may require a counsellor too. They're +4 after eight, Europe -4. Up in the opening afternoon match, Watson slides another six-footer by and Europe take another hole. There will be a mad race to the 19th in about 20 minutes by Europe's players if this carries on.

5UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (11)

2UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (10)

6UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (8)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (7)







3:07PM

On the charge

Successive bogeys for Watson and Simpson puts a spring in the steps of Poulter and McIlroy and a 2UP lead at the turn. At 10 Johnson needs to sink his six-footer to halve but he shoves it to the right of the cup. Stenson's birdie effort was close enough for Rose to win it in par. They're level for the round and four up against the world No1 and his preferred partner. The only way is up for Europe.

He's back! Credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

4UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (10)

2UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (9)

5UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (7)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (6)







3:00PM

Est Europa nunc unita

Simpson and Bubba, who won both fourballs in 2012 at Medinah, lost their foursome there and will surely lose again in the format today. Simpson's waywardness off the tee forces Watson to hack out of the rough and he thrashes it towards the apron, the pair zig-zagging all afternoon, as Stenson and Rose stick to the straight course and the simplicity of pars. On the sixth green Fleetwood sinks another rangy putt for birdie and extends Europe's lead. Sergio has proved all the naysayers wrong by rattling in another birdie putt to put his pairing 5UP after seven. Looks a trip too far for Lefty, his 12th Ryder Cup.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (9)

1UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (8)

5UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (7)

3UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (5)







2:51PM

Blue is the colour

Steel from Rose at the ninth with a birdie putt, moderately uphill, and it creeps in after Fowler's birdie effort from 14ft slipped by. Half for Europe still in hold of the momentum.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (9)

1UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (8)

4UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (6)

2UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (5)







2:48PM

McIlroy and Poulter take the lead

And Europe are up in all four. They're exploiting Watson's hatred of the wind and America's putting going to pot. McIlroy has won three holes in succession with his flatstick. Justin Thomas cannot sink an 8ft putt to halve the fifth after Fleetwood drains one from 22ft, sending it unerringly along the railtracks into the heart of the cup. One hole ahead DeChambeau, in his Victor Meldrew cap, misses a 10-footer to half after Noren nails a birdie. You could see Mickelson and DeChambeau being finished after 12, perhaps even 11 at this rate.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (8)

1UP McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson (8)

4UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (6)

2UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (5)







2:36PM

Europe bouncing back

There's a roar when McIlroy and Poulter make par at the seventh and even bigger one when Watson and Simpson fail to match them. Back to all-square. At the fifth Sergio and Noren have two putts to take the hole and Sergio needs only the first from 12 feet, expertly sweeping it in, veering down the break from right to left. Stenson and Rose keep making pars and it's good enough to stay 3UP because Johnson and Fowler are enduring a horrible hangover. Not as raging as Mickelson and DeChambeau's. Each American group is in trouble with the way they are playing. One birdie between them so far.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (8)

McIlroy & Poulter A/S Watson & Simpson (7)

3UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (5)

1UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (4)







2:30PM

How do you build a winning Ryder Cup team?

Step one, have a stellar career, winning majors or multiple Tour trophies and develop the stature and/or charisma to be given the honour of being appointed captain. That's the easy part ... then

2:24PM

Contrasting day for Fowler and Johnson

Dustin Johnson's wild drive at the seventh has left Fowler with an Everest to climb. Stenson and Rose play it steady in the swirling wind, Rose pitching majestically to 8ft and Stenson sinks it for par and the win.

3UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (7)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 1UP (6)

2UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (4)

1UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (3)







2:20PM

Welcome, Mr McIlroy

McIlroy has a putt for birdie on six to won the hole. He didn't make a birdie all morning and now has an eight-footer after Poulter lagged his eagle chance following Rory's superb drive. It looks pretty straight and therefore straightforward ... and so it proves. McIlroy rolls it in and the TransEuropean Express is on the move.

2UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (6)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 1UP (6)

2UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (3)

1UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (3)







2:12PM

The old familiars

Stenson and Rose now move to 2Up at the sixth when Stenson rolls in his birdie putt after a complete horse-up from Fowler on reading his opportunity which he left a good 10ft short. Molinari and Spieth have birdie chances at the third. Molinari overheats his and drills it 6ft past. Spieth, on the collar of the green, inds it too adhesive and barely shifts it. Fleetwood sweeps his in majestically. Can Thomas from 4ft? No! Merry Christmas, Europe.

2UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (6)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 2UP (5)

2UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (3)

1UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth (3)







2:07PM

Sergio soars

Sergio Garcia, denied a borderline gimme for birdie on the par five third, rattles it in and strides off to the fourth tee where, fortunately for the US, it's DeChambeau's turn to tee off.

1UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (5)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 2UP (4)

2UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (3)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Thomas & Spieth (2)







2:01PM

More blue

Europe take the lead in the opening match with a birdie at the fifth. Molinari has a decent chance of a birdie at the second but he rifles his putt past the cup. A half and it's still all-square.

1UP Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler (5)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 2UP (4)

1UP Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau (2)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Thomas & Spieth (2)







1:54PM

Mickelson's woes continue

Off the third tee, he shanks his drive into the soup.

1:51PM

Movement

Poulter, who played a superb bunker shot at the second, again redeems his wacky tee shot with a perfect pitch to the heart of the third green. On the first tee Jordan Spieth flogs his drive in the first cut down the right while Molinari arcs his into the middle of the fairway. Fleetwood pitches his second above the pin, leaving 'Frankie', as his partner calls him, 12ft for a birdie. Simpson drains a 20ft beast at the third, leaving McIlroy a 14-footer for par and a half. There's no heat in his putter, no heat in his game so far. He leaves it high, pushing it to the left. Spieth has a 30ft birdie chance at the first and reads it almost perfectly but it loops around the back of the cup and Molinari's effort drifts to the right. The final match is halved in par. Garcia's chip at the second leaves Noren 2ft for birdie and he seizes the chance. Mickelson is flailing and DeChambeau looks uncomfortable playing with him.

Stenson & Rose A/S Johnson & Fowler (4)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 2UP (3)

1UP Garcia & Noren A/S Mickelson & DeChambeau (2)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Thomas & Spieth (1)







Mickelson: Is he human or is he dancer? Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

1:36PM

Shaky starts allround

DeChambeau, his feet maybe 5ft from the lake, takes the second to the first green and arcs it into the heart of it. Noren pitches his shot to the left of the pin. Stenson misses a putt to win the third from 8ft. His flat iron is freezing so far. Mickelson's birdie putt at the first is well short, Garcia's a touch too hot as it lips out. Still a tricky 5ft par-saving putt for DeChambeau which he drains. Poulter's tee shot at the third is another horror, hooking left and into the cabbage.

Stenson & Rose A/S Johnson & Fowler (3)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 1UP (2)

Garcia & Noren A/S Mickelson & DeChambeau (1)

Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth







1:28PM

Match three begins

Poulter saves par at the second with a fine bunker shot. Simpson and Watson still have a chance to go 2up with a birdie putt from 16ft but stroke it past. Sergio Garcia, on the first tee, gets the heart going when he has to regrip and readdress the ball but then sends a lovely drive sailing down the heart of the fairway. Phil Mickelson, who has been all over the place in practice, we hear, follows Poulter's path down the left but his ball stays dry. The rookies have the second shots after the two most experienced veterans betrayed their nerves at the tee box.

Stenson & Rose A/S Johnson & Fowler (2)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 1UP (2)

Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau

Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth







1:23PM

Red on the board

Bubba Watson's birdie putt kisses the lip of the cup but guarantees par. Pouletr has the opportunity to make up for that shonky drive with par-saver from the fringe but leaves it short. The wind is up, as are the United States.

Stenson & Rose A/S Johnson & Fowler (2)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson 1UP (1)

Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau

Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth







1:19PM

James Corrigan's report from this morning's fourballs

Is here.

Dustin Johnson celebrates victory in the morning fourballs with Rickie Fowler Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

1:17PM

Traffic report

Tom Morgan writes:

Supporters have been grumbling about transport delays around Le Golf National. The majority have arrived via shuttle buses from nearby park and rides. One group of fans missed the opening tee after their coach was delayed nearby Versailles and was then in a collision with a car. "We're staying only about 14 kilometres away but it took us two hours to get in," said Ben Lock, 30, from Dorset. "I would have liked to see more stewards helping to get us here quicker. We missed everything this morning

1:15PM

On the second

Sky is treating us to rather more analysis than we require instead of showing the live action. So we get on to the second green where both Fowler and Stenson miss par putts and the hole is halved with bogeys. Stenson had 6ft to win the hole but left it short with a tame effort.

1:12PM

Postman Poulter takes to the tee to a rapturous reception

But his tee shot puts Rory in trouble as it sails over to the left. Bubba donks his to the right of the fairway. Paul McGinley paints on his brave face and says, alarmingly, ''let's not get carried away. This morning wasn't an unmitigated disaster'. An occasion when the choice of adjective actually has the opposite effect to his intent.

1:09PM

Match one

Fowler gives Johnson a great birdie opportunity at the first with a lovely approach but DJ, who seems to have changed his putting technique, sweeps it wide. Stenson sinks his par putt and they march off to the second tee all-square.

Stenson & Rose A/S Johnson & Fowler (1)

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson

Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau

Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth







12:58PM

Tom Cary reports from the course

Fleetwood's game really improved after he and Tiger went for a comfort break behind some bushes on the 14th. Not sure what they discussed but they rejoined the fairway together and had a good old natter as they walked up it towards their balls. Although Fleetwood narrowly missed his birdie putt on 14, his fortunes changed from there. He made birdies at 15 and 16 to put Europe two up, which was how it stayed.

I was hoping for some hot halfway hut info not some damp caught short news. But each to his own.

12:55PM

The first foursome

Rose and Stenson have won three of four fourballs in partnership and lost and won one foursome in tandem. Dustin Johnson, who hasn't played with Fowler in past Ryder Cups, has the honour.

12:52PM

The foursomes begin

Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson

Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau

Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth

12:51PM

The foursomes begin imminently

The captains have made their selections. Here are our profiles of the men who make the calls.

12:47PM

A point for Europe

Molinari has two putts to win the match but needs only one to birdie it, breaking it ever so gently from 15ft to the right and it falls in perfectly.

Rose & Rahm defeated by Koepka & Finau 1UP

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton defeated by Spieth & Thomas 1UP

3&1 Molinari & Fleetwood beat Woods & Reed

12:45PM

Around the 17th green

Woods is over to the right of the pin, seriously downhill and takes out his wedge. Cries of 'get in the hole'. Reed is in a similar position but his chip is more controlled and he lobs it to within 8ft while Woods's ran 15ft at least past. Fleetwood has a 30ft putt from above the pin. Molinari is comfortably inside his.

12:40PM

Up on 18

Hatton with a magnificent second after Casey finds the sand from the fairway has a 15ft birdie chance. Thomas is in the water so it's Spieth vs Hatton. Tyrrell goes first, give sit everything and it takes a ride on the big break from right to left but scoots past. Spieth sinks his relative tiddler for par and the United States go 3-0 up.

Rose & Rahm defeated by Koepka & Finau 1UP

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton defeated by Spieth & Thomas 1UP

2UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Woods & Reed (16)

12:35PM

Fleetwood goes to town

Back-to-back birdies for Europe and Tommy Fleetwood at 16 that turns the final match on his head. Reed's is just in front of the railway sleepers, pin high, 18ft uphill. He can't make it and Europe go dormie two in the final match, meaning at least that the prospect of Hazeltine's 0-4 Friday morning is averted. Molinari goes crackers and hugs his partner. Both beat the living daylights out of the air, punching it senseless.

Rose & Rahm defeated by Koepka & Finau 1UP

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton vs Spieth & Thomas 1UP (17)

2UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Woods & Reed (16)

Molinari and Fleetwood keep Europe alive Credit: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

12:28PM

Some blue on the board

Fleetwood has a 12-footer for birdie at the 15th. Woods, who looks stiff, pitches short and Reed is too aggressive and bursts past. Woods leaves his birdie attempt high while Fleetwood rolls his in and thumps the air.

Rose & Rahm defeated by Koepka & Finau 1UP

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton vs Spieth & Thomas 1UP (17)

1UP Molinari & Fleetwood vs Woods & Reed (15)

12:25PM

The foursomes in traditional format

Stenson & Rose vs Johnson & Fowler

McIlroy & Poulter vs Watson & Simpson

Garcia & Noren vs Mickelson & DeChambeau

Molinari & Fleetwood vs Thomas & Spieth

12:23PM

Third match stays alive

Justin Thomas's birdie effort from about 10ft to seal the match on 17 is pushed over to the right of the cup. Paul Casey sinks his par putt for the half.

Rose & Rahm defeated by Koepka & Finau 1UP

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton vs Spieth & Thomas 1UP (17)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (15)

12:22PM

The foursomes have been announced

And McIlroy does go again.

Friday foursomes Credit: Sky Sports

12:19PM

Oliver Brown writes on McIlroy's morning misery

Is it time to relegate Rory McIlroy to the bench? A 4&2 defeat alongside Thorbjorn Olesen, after a match in which he contributed not a single birdie, suggests a player who is far from undroppable. The received wisdom around Team Europe is that McIlroy is a talismanic figure, who simply needs to be found the right partner. But the evidence suggests quite the contrary: McIlroy, the four-time major champion who has lost since swagger, was dismal here, with Olesen providing all three of the pair's birdies. The bold and correct call by Thomas Bjorn would be to jettison him for the afternoon foursomes, in the hope that it triggers a defiant riposte tomorrow.

12:18PM

Point No2

Downhill, 35ft and it bends quite a way away from the cup, leaving it about 9ft high and rising. Koepka has about 25ft and reads it fluently, the ball curling towards the hole but snaking around it. Rahm has a 12ft downhill mazy putt to half the hole and the match. His putter has been stone cold today. Any chance of some heat? It's a fine effort on the big breaking surface and though he pushes it sufficiently out to the right, it bends back in too late to go in. Rose and Rahm concede Koepka's par putt and the US earn their second point.

Rose & Rahm defeated by Koepka & Finau 1UP

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton vs Spieth & Thomas 1UP (16)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (15)

12:13PM

Rahm recovers

He lays up out of the filth but then chips with great precision to give himself a chance of par. Rose is back in the drop zone and needs to hole it for par. Obviously he doesn't. Koepka and Finau both have birdie chances to win the match at the death.

If you were wondering about the difference between fourballs and foursomes as we prepare for this afternoon's matches, here's a guide.

12:10PM

Squeaking

Jon Rahm flays his drive into the cabbage on the right at the 18th and Koepka and Finau place theirs gorgeously. Rose is on the fairway but flies the green with his second which is dangerous on this wonderful course as the ball bounces on and rolls into the water. This hole and the match is now in serious jeopardy.

Rose & Rahm A/S Koepka & Finau (17)

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton vs Spieth & Thomas 1UP (16)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (15)

12:00PM

Nip and tuck

Tony Finau takes the pin out as he chips from about 30 yards at the 17th and he fires it close enough for Rahm and Rose to concede the par. It leaves Kopeka with a chance of winning the hole from 45ft. He take sit on with customary poise but it falls short. They go to the last all-square. The final match also remain at all-square with four to play after a misread from Woods denies him the birdie and Molinari cannot exploit it with his own birdie putt from 12ft which trickles past the cup on the right.

Rose & Rahm A/S Koepka & Finau (17)

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton vs Spieth & Thomas 1UP (15)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (14)

11:54AM

Thomas strikes

Justin Thomas wins his first hole of the morning with his third birdie at the 15th. It's barely 5ft but he goes walking after it a la Tiger to pluck it out of the cup and march to the 16th tee.

Rose & Rahm A/S Koepka & Finau (16)

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton vs Spieth & Thomas 1UP (15)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (13)

11:48AM

First point

McIlroy, still without a birdie in this round, needs to drain his 30-footer at 16 to win the hole and keep the match alive. He gets the weight right but it doesn't turn in from right to left at the end and stays up, about eight inches from dropping. The United States get their first point on the board.

Rose & Rahm A/S Koepka & Finau (16)

McIlroy & Olesen defeated by Johnson & Fowler 4&2

Casey & Hatton A/S Spieth & Thomas (14)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (13)

11:45AM

Finau's pitch on 16

I apologise for variously describing it as 'brilliant' and 'superb'. I only saw where it landed but having just seen the replay it took the spawniest bounce imaginable, hitting the top of the wooden groins around the pond and bouncing fortunately close.

11:41AM

Over swale and over hill

Here's out story on the spectator who was hit. Ryder Cup fan suffers horrific eye injury after being struck by Brooks Koepka tee-shot. McIlroy, who is alarmingly out of form, escapes to fight another hole with Olesen at 15 when Dustin Johnson's birdie effort slides by. DJ and Fowler are dormie three, though.

And now the opening match returns to all-square when Finau sinks his birdie tiddler, an opportunity earned by his superb tee-shot, after Rahm splashes out short and Rose slides his tortuous effort to the right.

Rose & Rahm A/S Koepka & Finau (16)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (15)

Casey & Hatton A/S Spieth & Thomas (14)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (13)

11:35AM

Heating up

The bars opened late here at 11, three hours after they opened at Hazeltine. But the crowd is raucous enough and greets Finau's brilliant pitch to the par-three 16th with thunderous applause. He'll have about 5ft for birdie. Rahm, all egg to Rose's ham, is over on the left in the sand which means Rose has to go for the pin. He makes it on to the green but has left himself a beats of a 20-footer. At 14 Casey and Hatton both make the green and half the hole comfortably. One hole behind Reed has a monster for birdie, about 30ft, and sweeps it to the right. Molinari has a fighting chance of a third successive birdie, maybe 12ft, breaking right to left and it just squeezes past on the left.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (15)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (14)

Casey & Hatton A/S Spieth & Thomas (14)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (13)

11:27AM

Rahm and Rose halve 15

Jon Rahm has a par opportunity at the heart-shaped fifteenth green. Maybe 6ft above the pin but he pushes it to the left. Can Rose redeem it to half the hole after Koepka's birdie? Maybe 5ft? Yes, he rolls it in to make a resounding, comforting 'thock' as it hits the cup.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (15)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (14)

Casey & Hatton A/S Spieth & Thomas (13)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (12)

11:22AM

McIlroy struggling

Finau is in the drink at 15. Rickie Fowler nails his 20-footer for birdie at 14 and Olesen has a six-footer to stop the match going to dormie four. He makes it but a half is scant reward for a magnificent second from the Dane.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (14)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (14)

Casey & Hatton A/S Spieth & Thomas (13)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (12)

11:17AM

All change at the turn

Back to back birdies for Francesco Molinari, draining his little uphiller at 12 and, like Hatton and Casey, they've used the turn to claw themselves back into the match.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (14)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (13)

Casey & Hatton A/S Spieth & Thomas (13)

Molinari & Fleetwood A/S Woods & Reed (12)

11:15AM

Welcome Mr Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood gives the advantage to Europe on the 12th green with a fine second to 12ft, giving Frankie Molinari the chance to go for the pin - an opportunity he accepts with some aplomb, arcing it inside his partner's with Reed miles away at the front of the green.

With Paul Casey in the water at 13, Hatton climbs off his back and fires his second to 4ft, rattles in the birdie putt and it's back to all-square, with three won holes in succession.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (14)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (13)

Casey & Hatton A/S Spieth & Thomas (13)

Molinari & Fleetwood v Woods & Reed 1UP (11)

11:07AM

Up on 14

Justin Rose has a 22ft birdie putt from the front of the green and pushes it close to secure a par. Rahm has a better chance. Koepka needs to put the iron on him by sinking his birdie attempt from about 15ft. He reads it well but it just won't go down and stays high on the right. Rahm has maybe 7ft and can take it aggressively. He gives it his all and it horseshoes out. More than a horseshoe, it goes full circle (and not with Michael Palin). They stay 1UP.

Rahm & Rose lead in the opening match Credit: AP Photo/Francois Mori

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (14)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (13)

Casey & Hatton v Spieth & Thomas 1UP (12)

Molinari & Fleetwood v Woods & Reed 1UP (11)

11:02AM

Fore!

Tom Morgan reports from the course:

A woman in the crowd is still with medics after being hit by a wayward tee shot from Brooks Koepka. The American, 28, had struck the supporter in the face on the short, par-four sixth hole after attempting to go from tee to green in one shot. However, his huge swing on day one of the 2018 Ryder Cup resulted in a fan taking the brunt of the ball. Koepka, who won the US Open and US PGA this year, then went miles left with his tee shot off the seventh tee, narrowly missing more spectators lining the fairway.

11:01AM

Back and forth

Woods has a horribly snaking uphill 25ft putt from the front of the green at 11 and leaves it short on the right as it careers all over the green before turning in too late. Reed, from the left of Woods' lie, about 22 ft from the pin, brushes the right lip with his bold effort and leaves it high. What can Molinari or Fleetwood do here. Fleetwood's is a foot or so inside Reed's and he too pushes it to the right of the cup. Can Frankie win the hole from 20ft, a sweeping left-to righter? Yes he can! The Open champion makes a dent in the lead to bounce straight back.

Up on 13 Dustin Johnson arcs his second shot to 3ft and earns the birdie to extend their lead over McIlroy and Olesen. The golf lord giveth ...

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (13)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 3UP (13)

Casey & Hatton v Spieth & Thomas 1UP (12)

Molinari & Fleetwood v Woods & Reed 1UP (11)

10:54AM

From Jamie Corrigan

In 46 minutes Europe went from 3-1 up to 3-1 down. The final match, featuring, of course, Woods now seems hugely important for the opening session. Strong winds forecast for this afternoon. Foursomes is difficult enough as it is, but this course when it is blowing will make the format brutally tough. If you like birdies enjoy this action, because there might not be many later.

Paul Casey is carrying Tyrell Hatton this morning and claws back another hole by draining his 12-footer at 12 to take another bite out of Spieth and Thomas' lead.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (13)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 2UP (12)

Casey & Hatton v Spieth & Thomas 1UP (12)

Molinari & Fleetwood v Woods & Reed 2UP (10)

10:50AM

Reed holes out

Patrick Reed, Captain America to Butch Harmon, inspires the 'USA' chants by chipping in from 15 yards for birdie, from below the pin. Woods was nowhere. Molinari needs to hole his. He could use his putter from 20ft but goes for his sand wedge from the fringe and dinks it past.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (13)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 2UP (12)

Casey & Hatton v Spieth & Thomas 2UP (11)

Molinari & Fleetwood v Woods & Reed 2UP (10)

10:46AM

US up in three

This is tight, on the tightest set-up in the Ryder Cup for years. And hot minute follows hot minute. After Rose made that sensational birdie at 12, he is unable to sweep in a 10-footer on 13 for par to half the hole and Europe fall back in the opening match. By heavens, there are a lot of advertisement breaks on Sky. We're only seeing half the picture with all the breaks and idents.

1UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (13)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 2UP (12)

Casey & Hatton v Spieth & Thomas 2UP (10)

Molinari & Fleetwood v Woods & Reed 1UP (9)

10:41AM

A hole back for Casey & Hatton

A quick catch-up here as Paul Casey drains his birdie putt on 11 to start to make some inroads into the lead. Up on 12 Dustin Johnson rolls his in to go 2UP. Here's how we stand:

2UP Rose & Rahm v Koepka & Finau (12)

McIlroy & Olesen v Johnson & Fowler 2UP (12)

Casey & Hatton v Spieth & Thomas 2UP (10)

Molinari & Fleetwood v Woods & Reed 1UP (9)

10:37AM

Bye for now

I will leave you in the very capable hands of Rob Bagchi.

10:34AM

What a moment

Just as it looked as though USA were wrestling the initiative from Europe, Rose strikes an almighty blow. He looks to be in a major bind out in the rough but he cracks the ball blind, and sends it rolling towards the hole. There's an agonising wait to see if it has the legs, and it does! Rose screams "come on!" in celebration and bumps shoulders with his partner Rahm. The crowd goes wild.

Over on the third, Casey does brilliantly to hole a massive birdie and match Thomas to keep Europe in that match.

2UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (12)

McIlroy/Olesen Johnson/Fowler 1UP (11)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 3UP (10)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (8)

Credit: Getty Images

10:25AM

Turnaround in the second

Fowler birdies to give USA consecutive holes in the second match and turn a deficit into a lead in double quick time.

Meanwhile over in the first match, Koepka finally nails a putt from a tricky position on the 11th for birdie. Rose and Rahm are unable to match it, so USA take another hole.

A momentum shift?

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (11)

McIlroy/Olesen Johnson/Fowler 1UP (11)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 3UP (10)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (8)

10:21AM

More on Rahm

From our man on the ground Tom Morgan.

Rahm is in his element here, fist-pumping to the crowds at every available occasion. The Eminem-loving hip hop head is built for the Ryder Cup. "I feel like i'm going to have electricity coming out of me," he had told reporters ahead of the opener. Confidence was never going to be an issue. Rory McIlroy had said: "I wasn't quite as vocal in my first Ryder Cup as he's been, but I wasn't as good a player my first Ryder Cup as he is."

10:09AM

Back level

Spieth may have been the stand-out player so far, but there's no doubting the best character...it has to be Jon Rahm, who is absolutely to the manor born on this grand stage.

He rescues a par on the 10th with a stunning chip to prompt frenzied celebrations from the supporters. Rose then makes a birdie and Europe halve a hole they looked like losing. At the moment it's Europe who are winning the mini-battles.

But over on the second, Johnson and Fowler have snatched the ninth to level that match up. It means we're even Stevens overall.

2UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (10)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (9)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 3UP (9)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (7)

9:58AM

Tiger on song

Woods and Reed have bitten back, as a regulation par is enough for them to take the seventh after both Europeans can only bogey.

Hatton and Casey meanwhile just can't get going, and remain three down against the dominant Spieth and Thomas.

2UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (9)

1UP McIlroy/Olesen v Johnson/Fowler (9)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 3UP (8)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (7)

9:51AM

'The Ryder Cup transcends golf. It's like Glastonbury and Wimbledon rolled into one'

Tom Morganhas been soaking up the sights and sounds at Le Golf National, and writes:

Le Golf National was still shrouded in early hours darkness when the chants began. Eight Britons dressed as bananas were among tens of thousands of home supporters leading choruses of "Europe till I die", "allez allez allez" and "Seve is our hero" to drown out the repetitive drawl of "U-S-A" from the visiting fans. By 7.30am, the main grandstand off the first tee was packed to the rafters, the only notable absentees being a couple of rows of spare seats reserved for the big-money corporate customers. "It's absolutely electric," said Marc Scott, 48, from Birmingham, who had arrived with his son James at 6am to get a decent view. "The hairs on the neck stand up when you see everyone come together like this."

Read the full article here.

Credit: PA

9:46AM

Atmosphere watch

Our golf correspondent James Corrigan writes in from Le Golf National with this despatch:

In truth, the atmosphere has yet to get really rocking here. Probably because the bars in the spectator villages don't open until 11am. They opened at 8am at Hazeltine two years ago, as the European players will testify.

Credit: Getty Images

9:43AM

Advantage Europe

Oleson started slowly but he's hit his stride now, and sinks a putt to put Europe ahead at the eighth in the third. Europe now up in three of the four matches.

2UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (9)

1UP McIlroy/Olesen v Johnson/Fowler (8)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 3UP (7)

1UP Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed (6)

9:34AM

Spieth playing like a dream

He guides another wonderful putt, and the USA are well in control of the third.

2UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (8)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (7)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 3UP (7)

1UP Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed (6)

9:31AM

It gets better for Rose and Rahm

Rahm sinks a beautiful birdie putt at the eighth and roars in celebration. He is seriously pumped out there, has been since the moment he strode onto the course a couple of hours ago. Europe two up now in the first.

2UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (8)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (7)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 3UP (7)

1UP Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed (5)

9:23AM

Battle

Koepka battles extremely hard after that disastrous opening I mentioned but he bogeys at the last, and Rose strokes in a putt for par to win the hole for Europe. The hosts are back in front in the first.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (7)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (7)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 2UP (6)

1UP Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed (5)

9:08AM

Drama in the fourth

Reed looks as though he's pulled off an almighty 60-feet chip, but it just misses and he can only par. Then, after narrowly missing a couple of holes earlier, Fleetwood nails it this time and birdies from five feet to take the hole for Europe. The hosts are back in front in that one!

Better news for the US in the third though where Spieth and Thomas have doubled their lead.

Rose/Rahm A/S Koepka/Finau (6)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (5)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 2UP (5)

1UP Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed (4)

9:00AM

Well isn't that just golf

No sooner had Finau pulled off that sensational chip than he drives the ball wildly out of bounds. Koepka follows with a similarly wayward shot, and Europe have a great chance at taking back the lead in the first.

Credit: Getty Images

8:57AM

Shot of the day so far?

Finau, who has struggled hitherto, dinks a gorgeous shot for an eagle! Rose then can't quite pull off his 35-footer, and America pinch the hole.

Rose/Rahm A/S Koepka/Finau (6)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (5)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (4)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (3)

8:46AM

Still level overall

Fleetwood has a shot at eagle after an excellent drive, but he undercooks it and Reed holds his nerve to halve the hole.

Spieth then beautifully holes an angled putt to square the fourth hole of the third. USA remain ahead in that one.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (5)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (4)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (4)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (3)

8:43AM

Not to be

Oh dear, Oleson, who has looked nervy throughout, thinks he's won the hole but the ball just swerves off to the right at the very last. So the fourth straight hole of the second match is halved.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (5)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (4)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (3)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (2)

8:38AM

Tony not quite the Tiger

Finau's struggling a little so far but he puts to halve the fifth hole in the first. Rose/Rahm remain one up there.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (5)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (4)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (3)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (2)

Credit: REUTERS

8:30AM

Spieth keeps on rolling

He and Hatton halve the par-five 3rd with birdies, and the US remain ahead in that one.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (4)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (3)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (3)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (2)

8:25AM

Koepka having a shocker

The American misses his fourth straight putt, and Europe escape again to leave Rose and Rahm one up after four holes.

Fleetwood then messes up his attempted putt to gift Woods and Reed the hole (to be honest Woods' put was a gimme anyway). It means that the Americans level the fourth at one apiece.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (4)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (3)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (2)

Molinari/Fleetwood A/S Woods/Reed (2)

8:20AM

Tiger has hit his stride

After Reed, Fleetwood and Molinari all play safe shots, Woods produces a magnificent long iron that lands a few feet from the hole. ​Stunning stuff from the great man.

8:15AM

A knowing look...

From Molinari to his partner Fleetwood after putting confidently to put Europe one up against Reed and Woods. A pretty scratchy first round from Woods.

McIlroy/Olesen and Johnson/Fowler meanwhile share a third straight hole.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (3)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (3)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (2)

1UP Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed (1)

8:10AM

Spieth nerveless again

Casey and Hatton have chances to take the second hole against Spieth and Thomas, but the Europeans both pull their shots to the right. Spieth than makes par to square the hole, and keep USA ahead in that match.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (3)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (2)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (2)

Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed

8:06AM

Schadenfreude

Reed is in the drink. Cue delirious cheers from the home crowd.

8:06AM

Another European escape

Rahm chips beautifully from 12 feet to set up a birdie putt, and it's enough to halve the golf after Koepka misses another putt - again off to the right. Europe remain one up in that first pairing.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (3)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (2)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (1)

Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed

8:01AM

Woods starts solidly

He looks nervously but lands his drive on the fairway, as do all three of the others in that fourth match-up.

Ok, so all of the opening day fourballs are underway.

Credit: REUTERS

8:00AM

USA level things up

After that wondrous Spieth shot that almost earned an eagle, the American safely puts for a birdie. He and Thomas​ take the first hole against Casey and Hatton. Over in the second match, it's another half.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (2)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (2)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas 1UP (1)

Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/Reed

7:55AM

And now the moment you've all been waiting for...

Tiger Woods is about to begin, alongside his partner and pantomime villain Patrick Reed. Inevitably there are loud boos for Reed, cheers for Woods.

For Europe it's Molinari and Fleetwood.

7:52AM

What a shot from Spieth

He's a whisker away from getting the eagle two, but his chip cannons off the flag and bounces away.

7:48AM

Oh I say

What a miss that is from Johnson! He can't putt from only a few feet, and the first hole is tied.

Rose then pars the second hole of the first match, which levels the hole after Koepka just misses another tough birdie attempt from about 12 feet.

It means the scores on the doors are:

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (2)

McIlroy/Olesen A/S Johnson/Fowler (1)

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas

7:44AM

Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas​

Match number three is under way. The American pairings really are heavyweight aren't they?

7:39AM

Mister DJ

Johnson produces a Rose-esque wedge to put USA in control of the second match-up, before McIlroy skews his shot 20 feet right of the hole.

Credit: Getty Images

7:32AM

First hole Europe

Koepka misses his putt and pars, as Rose coolly puts for a birdie to give the hosts the first hole of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

1UP Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau (1)

McIlroy/Olesen v Johnson/Fowler

7:31AM

Match two is underway

Olesen nervously hits into the drink, but McIlroy calmly splits the fairway.

7:25AM

McIlroy/Olesen v Johnson/Fowler

The second of the morning's fourballs is about to get under way. More boos for the Americans and another huge roar for the Europeans.

7:25AM

Advantage Europe

What a shot that is from Rose. He fist-bumps his partner after wedging a shot to within a few feet. Koepka responds well to keep USA in with a chance, but Finau misses the putt. Europe will have a chance for the birdie and with it the first hole.

7:17AM

Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau

Rahm asks the crowd to make some noise and delivers a sensational T shot. Koepka also starts beautifully, while Finau is a whisker away from landing in the water.

7:13AM

The Ryder Cup is under way

Finau to start for the USA.

7:08AM

Nearly there

Rose and Rahm make the 94-step walk to the first tee, as Koepka and Finau come out to big boos.

Brilliant atmosphere, as the chants of "USA!" are drowned out by "Ole, ole, oles" from the Europe fans.

7:05AM

The stage is set

7:00AM

Friends in high places

Anthony Joshua, Harry Kane and Joe Root among those who wish Europe good luck in a series of awkward video messages.

6:58AM

Fever pitch

It's absolutely rammed at the first T, where around 6,500 spectators are making a huge noise. Love as well how early golf tournaments start, really adds to the uniqueness of the occasion.

6:52AM

'Seize this chance to become legends'

Morning all,

After two long years, the waiting is nearly over, with the Ryder Cup getting under way very shortly (at 7.10am BST to be precise).

Will USA end 25 years of hurt in Europe? Can Europe bridge the quality gap against their old foes? How will Tiger Woods perform?

We will be given the answers to all these questions over the next three days at Le Golf National, just outside of Paris.

At yesterday's draw Europe captain Thomas Bjorn issued a rallying cry to his players, with the message: “seize the chance to become legends”.

With such illustrious and highly-fancied opposition, there is certainly the chance for at least one of Europe's team to make themselves a hero this weekend. Starting this morning, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari are tasked with getting Europe off to the perfect start.

Two years ago in Hazeltine remember, Europe began horrendously and found themselves 4-0 down after the morning's foursomes.

Hoping to achieve something similar for USA this morning will be a host of stars, including the legendary Tiger Woods and Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Anyway, the talking is nearly over. We are less than half an hour away from the 2018 Ryder Cup getting started.

Before it does, familiarise yourself with the schedule for this morning's fourballs, and the two teams.

Friday's fourballs:

7.10am: Rose/Rahm v Koepka/Finau

7.25am: McIlroy/Olesen v Johnson/Fowler

7.40am: Casey/Hatton v Spieth/Thomas

7.55am: Molinari/Fleetwood v Reed/Woods

Europe: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson.

Non-playing captain: Thomas Bjorn

USA: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods.

Non-playing captain: Jim Furyk