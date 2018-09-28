Ryder Cup 2018: Live updates and latest scores as USA take lead in Friday fourballs plus schedule, tee times and TV info

The 2018 Ryder Cup is underway at Le Golf National. Jim Furyk has selected Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka to lead the US team out in Paris and they will be up against Thomas Bjorn's strong opening pairing of Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen will play match two against Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey and rookie Tyrrell Hatton face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in match three, before the much-anticipated appearance of Tiger Woods alongside the fiery Patrick Reed, who play Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

Follow all the action from every hole in Paris with our live blog:

Preview

What time does it start?

It all gets underway at 7.10am on Friday morning with the opening fourballs.

Where can I watch it?

The whole tournament is being broadcast on Sky Sports Golf. You can also stream it online via SkyGo. It is also available on NowTV.

For those without access to any of those The Independent will be live blogging the entire weekend.

Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is upon us (REUTERS)

Who's playing?

Some of the very best golfers on the planet. Tiger Woods leads the American team while new world number one Justin Rose is Europe's leading light.

Who's going to win?

USA Evens

Europe 5/4

Draw 11/1