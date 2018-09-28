Ryder Cup 2018: What happened while you were sleeping

Jordan Spieth is back on the high side of golf. (Getty)

The 2018 Ryder Cup teed off at about 2 a.m. Eastern time, and while you really should have been up watching, we understand if you weren’t. That’s why we’re here. For a full breakdown of the early session’s matches, won by the United States 3-1, tap here. Here’s what happened in America’s predawn hours over at Le Golf National in France.



Jordan Spieth gets his mojo back

It’s been well over a year since Jordan Spieth won on the PGA Tour. He didn’t even qualify for last week’s Tour Championship. But he’s maintained that success this week would mean a successful season, and in the early session, he carried through on that promise. He scattered long birdies throughout the front nine en route to an early big lead on Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, many of which looked a lot like this:

Another hole. Another birdie for Spieth. Thomas/Spieth move to 3-up. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/Vwj5eZOngl — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018





Spieth and Thomas would surrender that big lead before eventually winning, but the fact remains: if Spieth stays hot, he’s another weapon Team USA hadn’t even counted on coming into this week.

Rory McIlroy’s woes

One of Europe’s studs, Rory McIlroy has limped his way around the course in the early going, unable to get anything going with any club. Low point: this ugly whiff on no. 7. At least in fourball you can just pick up and throw it all on your partner’s shoulders:

McIlroy will be back out for the afternoon foursome session with Ian Poulter, and he’ll be one of the focal points of the European effort.

Captain America, back from the dead

Patrick Reed spent the first few holes of his 2018 Ryder Cup frozen in ice, but you don’t keep Captain America down for long. Paired with Tiger Woods, Reed began heating up halfway through the front nine, and helped put the United States up by two with this lovely little chip-in:

Patrick Reed and Tiger with back-to-back birdies. Go 2-UP🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rXFSZISyQ5 — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018





Unfortunately for the U.S., Reed couldn’t keep the momentum going, and he and Woods faltered on the back nine to fall and surrender the U.S.’s only loss in the morning session.

Jon Rahm’s wicked miss

With a chance to go 2-up over the United States, Jon Rahm, who’s just made for these Ryder Cups, endured one of the cruelest misses you’ll ever see:





Yet to be determined if that miss works on Rahm’s historically mercurial psyche. He and Justin Rose split the hole, but it still feels like an opportunity lost.

Shot of the day: Tony Finau’s lucky bounce

Check this one out: Tony Finau, playing the 16th at Le Golf National, sends a shot greenward that appears headed for the water. But it kicks up off the pilings and lands just a few feet from the hole. Not surprisingly, Team USA won the hole to level that match at all square.

THAT was a heck of a bounce, Mr. Finau.#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/LHG56SjLn0 — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018





Much more to come from Paris. We’re just getting started.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

