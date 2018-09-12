Ryder Cup 2018: guide to the Europe and USA teams

And your host, Thomas Bjorn... Europe's captain presents the players at the Europe Wild Card Selection Announcement - Getty Images Europe

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, we look at the players who will be competing for the Europe and US teams.

The event will be held on 28-30 September 2018 in France.

Golf's biggest names will battle for the honour of country (or continent) at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

The USA won the 2016 event at Hazeltine by 17 points to 11.

American captain Jim Furyk will be hoping for a repeat; Thomas Bjørn is the man marshalling Europe's finest in a bid to deny him. Here are some details about all of the players...

Europe

Paul Casey, England

Age: 41. WR: 16.

Ryder Cups: 3 (P9 W3 L2 H4.)

Singles: P3 W1 L1 H1. Foursomes: P2 W 1 L1 H0. Fourballs: P4 W1 L0 H3.

Majors: 0.

2018 results: Played 18, 1 win, 5 top 10s, 2 missed cuts.

Not played for Europe in 10 years. After re-establishing himself in the US he is back. Fine match player.

Tommy Fleetwood, England

Age: 27. WR: 12.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 17 tournaments, 1 win, 5 top 10s, 1 missed cut.

Won European Tour’s order of merit last year and has carried on this form with a second in US Open. Won last year at Le Golf National.

Sergio Garcia, Spain

Age: 38. WR: 30.

Ryder Cups: 8 (P37 W19 L11 H7).

Singles: P8 W3 L4 H1. Foursomes: P15 W9 L3 H3. Fourballs: P14 W7 L4 H3.

Majors: 1.

2018 record: 15 tournaments, 0 wins, 3 top 10s, 8 missed cuts.

Contentious choice, but born for the Ryder Cup. It can bring out the best in the heir to Seve Ballesteros.

Sergio Garcia has been out of form of late

Tyrrell Hatton, England

Age: 26. WR: 25.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 15 tournaments, 0 wins, 4 top 10s, 3 missed cuts.

Fiery character who seems ideal for this arena. Finished in top 10 in US Open and US PGA and is a three-time Tour winner.

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

Age: 29. WR: 8

Ryder Cups: 4 (P19 W9 L6 H4).

Singles: P4 W2 L1 H1. Foursomes: P8 W4 L3 H1. Fourballs: P7 W3 L2 H2.

Majors: 4.

2018 record: 16 tournaments, 1 win, 5 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Has come a long way since calling this an “exhibition” as a young pro. Not had a stellar year but still one of Thomas Bjorn’s main weapons.

Francesco Molinari, Italy

Age: 35. WR: 6.

Ryder Cups: 2 (P5 W0, L3, H2).

Singles: P2 W0 L1 H1. Foursomes: P1 W0 L1 H0. Fourballs: P2 W0 L1 H1.

Majors: 1.

2018 results: 18 events, 3 wins, 4 top 10s, 3 missed cuts.

Topped standings after terrific summer that included Open victory. Brilliant ball-striker but poor Ryder Cup record.

Francesco Molinari won the Open in July

Alex Noren, Sweden

Age: 36. WR: 15.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 17 tournaments, 1 win, 3 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Quiet Swede should not be underestimated. Late developer with incredible work ethic who won the France Open at the venue in June.

Thorbjorn Olesen, Norway

Age: 28. WR: 40

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 16 tournaments, 1 win, 3 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Bjorn’s protege has always been highly rated and in the past few years has began to justify potential. A fine swing and a popular character.

Ian Poulter, England

Age: 42. WR: 33.

Ryder Cups: 5 (P18 W12, L4, H2).

Singles: P5 W4 L0 H1. Foursomes: P5 W4 L1 H0. Fourballs: P8 W4 L3 H1).

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 19 tournaments, 1 win, 4 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Missed the last match but had forged a reputation as Mr Ryder Cup with remarkable record. In form and will be feared.

Ian Poulter is 'Mr Ryder Cup'

Jon Rahm, Spain

Age: 24. WR: 5.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 18 tournaments, 2 wins, 5 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Amazing to think he has been a pro for just two years. Has won five times and reached world No 2 in his meteoric rise.

Justin Rose, England

Age: 38. WR: 4.

Ryder Cups: 4 (P19 W11 L6, H2).

Singles: P4 W2 L1 H1. Foursomes: P8 W5 L2 H1. Fourballs: P7 W4 L3 H0.

Majors: 1.

Justin Rose will play at his fifth Ryder Cup

2018 record: 16 tournaments, 1 win, 9 top 10s, 1 missed cut.

Europe’s rock and after his Olympic gold in Rio is the man you want playing under a flag.

Henrik Stenson, Sweden

Age: 42. WR: 22

Ryder Cups: 4 (P16 W6 L7 H2).

Singles: P4 W2 L2 H0. Foursomes: P6 W2 L3 H1. Fourballs: P6 W3 L2 H1.

Majors: 1 .

2018 record: 15 tournaments. 0 wins, 5 top 10s, 2 missed cuts.

Bjorn will want Iceman in the form which won him 2016 Open. Has struggled with elbow injury but, if fit, a huge figure.

US

Brooks Koepka

Age: 28. WR: 2.

Ryder Cups: 1 (2016)

Record: W3, L1 H0 .

Majors: 3.

Won three points from four on debut in 2016, and since then has won three majors, including two this year. Could go in as world No 1.

Dustin Johnson

Age: 34. WR: 1.

Ryder Cups: 3 (2010, '12', '16).

Record: W6, L5 H0.

Majors: 1.

Will forge a formidable partnership with best friend Koepka. The big-hitter is ultra laidback and despite a cool summer is a strike weapon.

Justin Thomas

Age: 25. WR: 3.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 1.

Daft to think this major-winner who has spent time as world No 1 is a Ryder rookie. Has dreamt of this moment and played the venue in June.

Patrick Reed

Age: 28 WR: 14.

Ryder Cups: 2 (2014, '16).

Record: W6, L1, H2.

Majors: 1.

America’s version of Poulter proved he could do it on the indiviudla stage with victory at this year’s Masters. Will reprise famous duo with Spieth.

Bubba Watson

Age: 39. WR: 13

Ryder Cups: 3 (2010, '12, '14)

Record: W3, L8, H0.

Majors: 2.

The emotional left-hander has yet to appear on a winning team and will be looking to improve poor individual record. Has history at Le Golf National.

Bubba Watson has yet to feature on a winning US team

Jordan Spieth

Age: 25. WR: 10

Ryder Cups: 2 (2014, '16)

Record: W4, L3, H2.

Majors: 3.

One of the main reasons for US Ryder Cup resurgence. Alongside Reed, the former world No 1 has shown countrymen what it takes.

Rickie Fowler

Age: 29. WR: 9

Ryder Cups : 3 (2010, '14, '16)

Record: W2, L4, H5.

Majors: 0.

Perhaps the most popular member on the team, Fowler could play with anyone. Flamboyant figure who insists he is fit after injury.

The bright colours of Rickie Fowler will be on show once again

Webb Simpson

Age: 33. WR: 19

Ryder Cups: 2 (2012, '14)

Record: W2, L3, H1.

Majors: 1.

Won the Players this year, but Europe will target Simpson as a weakness. Nerves seemed to betray him at Medinah and Gleneagles

Phil Mickelson

Age: 48. WR: 24

Ryder Cups: 11 (1995, '97, '99, 2002, '04, '06, '08, '10, '12, '14, '16)

Record: W18, L20, H7.

Majors: 5.

Sets a new appearance record with No 12, Mickelson has never appeared on a winning team abroad and is more hyped than anyone.

Tiger Woods

Age: 42. WR: 26

Ryder Cups: 7 (1997, '99, 2002, '04, '06, '10, '12)

Record: W13, L17, H3.

Majors: 14.

What a comeback this has been. Could barely walk 100m a year ago, but a sixth and second in last two majors. Has plenty to prove in this arena.

Tiger Woods was one of Jim Furyk's wildcards

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 24. WR: 7

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

Nicknamed the Mad Scientist, the physics graduate has definitely found the right formula with two wins in the last two wins. The coming force.

Tony Finau

Age:28 WR: 15

Ryder Cups: 0

Majors: 0

The Salt Lake City pro, from Tongan and Samoan descent, has not won this year, but has racked up 11 top-10s and in his last 15 rounds has broken 70 each time.