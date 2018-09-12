Ryder Cup 2018: guide to the Europe and USA teams

James Corrigan
The Telegraph
And your host, Thomas Bjorn... Europe's captain presents the players at the Europe Wild Card Selection Announcement - Getty Images Europe
And your host, Thomas Bjorn... Europe's captain presents the players at the Europe Wild Card Selection Announcement - Getty Images Europe

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, we look at the players who will be competing for the Europe and US teams.

The event will be held on 28-30 September 2018 in France.

Golf's biggest names will battle for the honour of country (or continent) at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

The USA won the 2016 event at Hazeltine by 17 points to 11.

American captain Jim Furyk will be hoping for a repeat; Thomas Bjørn is the man marshalling Europe's finest in a bid to deny him. Here are some details about all of the players...

Europe

Paul Casey, England

Age: 41. WR: 16.

Ryder Cups: 3 (P9 W3 L2 H4.)

Singles: P3 W1 L1 H1. Foursomes: P2 W 1 L1 H0. Fourballs: P4 W1 L0 H3.

Majors: 0.

2018 results: Played 18, 1 win, 5 top 10s, 2 missed cuts.

Not played for Europe in 10 years. After re-establishing himself in the US he is back. Fine match player.

Tommy Fleetwood, England

Age: 27. WR: 12.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 17 tournaments, 1 win, 5 top 10s, 1 missed cut.

Won European Tour’s order of merit last year and has carried on this form with a second in US Open. Won last year at Le Golf National.

Sergio Garcia, Spain

Age: 38. WR: 30.

Ryder Cups: 8 (P37 W19 L11 H7).

Singles: P8 W3 L4 H1. Foursomes: P15 W9 L3 H3. Fourballs: P14 W7 L4 H3.

Majors: 1.

2018 record: 15 tournaments, 0 wins, 3 top 10s, 8 missed cuts.

Contentious choice, but born for the Ryder Cup. It can bring out the best in the heir to Seve Ballesteros.

<span>Sergio Garcia has been out of form of late</span> <span>Credit: Getty images </span>
Sergio Garcia has been out of form of late Credit: Getty images

Tyrrell Hatton, England

Age: 26. WR: 25.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 15 tournaments, 0 wins, 4 top 10s, 3 missed cuts.

Fiery character who seems ideal for this arena. Finished in top 10 in US Open and US PGA and is a three-time Tour winner.

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 

Age: 29. WR: 8

Ryder Cups: 4 (P19 W9 L6 H4).

Singles: P4 W2 L1 H1. Foursomes: P8 W4 L3 H1. Fourballs: P7 W3 L2 H2.

Majors: 4.

2018 record: 16 tournaments, 1 win, 5 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Has come a long way since calling this an “exhibition” as a young pro. Not had a stellar year but still one of Thomas Bjorn’s main weapons.

Francesco Molinari, Italy

Age: 35. WR: 6.

Ryder Cups: 2 (P5 W0, L3, H2).

Singles: P2 W0 L1 H1. Foursomes: P1 W0 L1 H0. Fourballs: P2 W0 L1 H1.

Majors: 1.

2018 results: 18 events, 3 wins, 4 top 10s, 3 missed cuts.

Topped standings after terrific summer that included Open victory. Brilliant ball-striker but poor Ryder Cup record.

<span>Francesco Molinari won the Open in July&nbsp;</span> <span>Credit: Stuart Nicol </span>
Francesco Molinari won the Open in July  Credit: Stuart Nicol

Alex Noren, Sweden

Age: 36. WR: 15.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 17 tournaments, 1 win, 3 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Quiet Swede should not be underestimated. Late developer with incredible work ethic who won the France Open at the venue in June.

Thorbjorn Olesen, Norway

Age: 28. WR: 40

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 16 tournaments, 1 win, 3 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Bjorn’s protege has always been highly rated and in the past few years has began to justify potential. A fine swing and a popular character.

Ian Poulter, England

Age: 42. WR: 33.

Ryder Cups: 5 (P18 W12, L4, H2).

Singles: P5 W4 L0 H1. Foursomes: P5 W4 L1 H0. Fourballs: P8 W4 L3 H1).

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 19 tournaments, 1 win, 4 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Missed the last match but had forged a reputation as Mr Ryder Cup with remarkable record. In form and will be feared.

<span>Ian Poulter is 'Mr Ryder Cup'</span> <span>Credit: Getty Images </span>
Ian Poulter is 'Mr Ryder Cup' Credit: Getty Images

Jon Rahm, Spain

Age: 24. WR: 5.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

2018 record: 18 tournaments, 2 wins, 5 top 10s, 4 missed cuts.

Amazing to think he has been a pro for just two years. Has won five times and reached world No 2 in his meteoric rise.

Justin Rose, England

Age: 38. WR: 4.

Ryder Cups: 4 (P19 W11 L6, H2).

Singles: P4 W2 L1 H1. Foursomes: P8 W5 L2 H1. Fourballs: P7 W4 L3 H0.

Majors: 1.

<span>Justin Rose will play at his fifth Ryder Cup</span> <span>Credit: Getty images </span>
Justin Rose will play at his fifth Ryder Cup Credit: Getty images

2018 record: 16 tournaments, 1 win, 9 top 10s, 1 missed cut.

Europe’s rock and after his Olympic gold in Rio is the man you want playing under a flag.

Henrik Stenson, Sweden

Age: 42. WR: 22

Ryder Cups: 4 (P16 W6 L7 H2).

Singles: P4 W2 L2 H0. Foursomes: P6 W2 L3 H1. Fourballs: P6 W3 L2 H1.

Majors: 1 .

2018 record: 15 tournaments. 0 wins, 5 top 10s, 2 missed cuts.

Bjorn will want Iceman in the form which won him 2016 Open. Has struggled with elbow injury but, if fit, a huge figure.

US

Brooks Koepka

Age: 28. WR: 2.

Ryder Cups: 1 (2016)

Record: W3, L1 H0 .

Majors: 3.

Won three points from four on debut in 2016, and since then has won three majors, including two this year. Could go in as world No 1.

Dustin Johnson

Age: 34. WR: 1.

Ryder Cups: 3 (2010, '12', '16).

Record: W6, L5 H0.

Majors: 1.

Will forge a formidable partnership with best friend Koepka. The big-hitter is ultra laidback and despite a cool summer is a strike weapon.

Justin Thomas

Age: 25. WR: 3.

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 1.

Daft to think this major-winner who has spent time as world No 1 is a Ryder rookie. Has dreamt of this moment and played the venue in June.

Patrick Reed

Age: 28 WR: 14.

Ryder Cups: 2 (2014, '16).

Record: W6, L1, H2.

Majors: 1.

America’s version of Poulter proved he could do it on the indiviudla stage with victory at this year’s Masters. Will reprise famous duo with Spieth.

Bubba Watson

Age: 39. WR: 13

Ryder Cups: 3 (2010, '12, '14)

Record: W3, L8, H0.

Majors: 2.

The emotional left-hander has yet to appear on a winning team and will be looking to improve poor individual record. Has history at Le Golf National.

<span>Bubba Watson has yet to feature on a winning US team</span> <span>Credit: Getty Images </span>
Bubba Watson has yet to feature on a winning US team Credit: Getty Images

Jordan Spieth

Age: 25. WR: 10

Ryder Cups: 2 (2014, '16)

Record: W4, L3, H2.

Majors: 3.

One of the main reasons for US Ryder Cup resurgence. Alongside Reed, the former world No 1 has shown countrymen what it takes.

Rickie Fowler

Age: 29. WR: 9

Ryder Cups : 3 (2010, '14, '16)

Record: W2, L4, H5.

Majors: 0.

Perhaps the most popular member on the team, Fowler could play with anyone. Flamboyant figure who insists he is fit after injury.

<span>The bright colours of Rickie Fowler will be on show once again</span> <span>Credit: Getty images </span>
The bright colours of Rickie Fowler will be on show once again Credit: Getty images

Webb Simpson

Age: 33. WR: 19

Ryder Cups: 2 (2012, '14)

Record: W2, L3, H1.

Majors: 1.

Won the Players this year, but Europe will target Simpson as a weakness. Nerves seemed to betray him at Medinah and Gleneagles

Phil Mickelson

Age: 48. WR: 24

Ryder Cups: 11 (1995, '97, '99, 2002, '04, '06, '08, '10, '12, '14, '16)

Record: W18, L20, H7.

Majors: 5.

Sets a new appearance record with No 12, Mickelson has never appeared on a winning team abroad and is more hyped than anyone.

Tiger Woods

Age: 42. WR: 26

Ryder Cups: 7 (1997, '99, 2002, '04, '06, '10, '12)

Record: W13, L17, H3.

Majors: 14.

What a comeback this has been. Could barely walk 100m a year ago, but a sixth and second in last two majors. Has plenty to prove in this arena.

<span>Tiger Woods was one of Jim Furyk's wildcards</span> <span>Credit: Getty Images </span>
Tiger Woods was one of Jim Furyk's wildcards Credit: Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 24. WR: 7

Ryder Cups: 0.

Majors: 0.

Nicknamed the Mad Scientist, the physics graduate has definitely found the right formula with two wins in the last two wins. The coming force.

Tony Finau

Age:28 WR: 15

Ryder Cups: 0

Majors: 0

The Salt Lake City pro, from Tongan and Samoan descent, has not won this year, but has racked up 11 top-10s and in his last 15 rounds has broken 70 each time.

