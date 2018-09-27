Ryder Cup 2018: Friday's tee times and TV schedule for fourballs

Tiger Woods will look to improve his Ryder Cup record - REUTERS

Justin Rose was handed the task of leading Europe's bid to win the Ryder Cup for the third contest in succession as Ian Poulter was left out of the opening session in Paris.

Rose, who won the FedEx Cup title in Atlanta on Sunday, partnered Henrik Stenson in the first match at Gleneagles in 2014 and at Hazeltine two years ago.

But the Olympic champion was handed a new partner in Spain's Jon Rahm for Friday's opening fourballs match at Le Golf National as Europe look to regain the trophy and maintain an unbeaten record on home soil which stretches back to 1993.

Rose and Rahm will take on three-time major winner Brooks Koepka and wild card Tony Finau, with Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen facing world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in match two.

The all-English pairing of Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton then have the daunting task of taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, with Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari having an equally tough task against 'Captain America' Patrick Reed and a rejuvenated Tiger Woods.

Tee off times

07.10 (BST): Justin Rose (Eng) & Jon Rahm (Spa) v Tony Finau (US) & Brooks Koepka (US)

07.25: Rory McIlroy (Nirl) & Thorbjorn Oleson (Den) v Dustin Johnson (US) & Rickie Fowler (US)

07.40: Paul Casey (Eng) & Tyrell Hatton (Eng) v Justin Thomas (US) & Jordan Spieth (US)

07.55: Francesco Molinari (Ita) & Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) v Tiger Woods (US) & Patrick Reed (US)

How can I watch it?

The event will be live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel from 6.30am. It will also be streamed live on RyderCup.com.

Alternatively, you can follow the action with us at Telegraph Sport throughout the competition.

