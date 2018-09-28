Ryder Cup 2018 fourballs: Tommy Fleetwood sees off Tiger Woods to help Europe narrowly avoid US whitewash

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood celebrate winning their fourballs match - but it was a difficult morning for Europe - REUTERS

It was hardly the start Thomas Bjorn wanted at this Ryder Cup, but it would have been so much worse had Tommy Fleetwood not produced a few critical late birdies to see off Tiger Woods in the fourballs session.

For a while, Bjorn must have been fearing the same 4-0 whitewash that Darren Clarke’s team suffered two years ago, a beginning from which they never recovered as the US won for the first time in eight years.

In a morning which ebbed and flowed in pure matchplay style, Europe suffered a shock reversal in the opening game when Justin Rose and Jon Rahm lost on the last to Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, having been two-up with six to play.

The Europe pair will never forget watching Finau’s tee-shot on the 16th bounce high into the air off the wooden stanchion protecting the green from the lake and coming to rest within a few feet. It was an outrageous piece of fortune and a sickening blow for the home side.

With Rory McIlroy and Thorborn Olesen dispatched 4&2 against Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the second game and Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton succumbing on the 18th, despite a valiant fightback, it looked as if Bjorn’s gamble to include a rookie in each of the four games was going to backfire horribly.

But in the concluding tussle, Fleetwood, in the company of Francesco Molinari, ensured that Europe gained at least one point to show for their exertions.

Woods and Patrick Reed, AKA Captain America, were the emphatic favourites when they moved two clear with eight to play. But Molinari, the Open champion who won the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in July playing alongside Woods in the final round, pulled off two magical threes to level affairs.

Fleetwood had looked out of sorts, but suddenly produced when he had to, holing from off the green on the 15th and then curling in a 30 footer on the 16th to grab a two-shot advantage that with the help of a Molinari birdie on the 16th, saw them prevail 3&1.

For Woods this was his fifth game in a succession which he has not won. It also led to the first time he had ever been benched on a Friday, with Jim Furyk electing to rest the 42-year-old, who did appear fatigued after his heroics in winning his first event in five years last Sunday at the Tour Championship. Europe were left to grab their hope where their could.