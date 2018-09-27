Ryder Cup 2018: First pairings for Friday matches announced

The Ryder Cup is almost here, and Team USA’s Jim Furyk and Team Europe’s Thomas Bjorn have announced their matchups for the first round. Friday morning’s round will be fourball, with each player playing his own ball and the best of the four players’ score winning each hole. The festivities begin from Le Golf National in Paris early in the morning U.S. time.

Here are the matchups, all times Eastern, USA vs. Europe:

2:10 a.m.: Brooks Koepka & Tony Finau vs. Justin Rose & Jon Rahm

2:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson & Rickie Fowler vs. Rory McIlroy & Thorbjorn Olesen

2:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas vs. Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton

2:55 a.m.: Patrick Reed & Tiger Woods vs. Francesco Molinari & Tommy Fleetwood

On the bench for the opening session: Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson for the U.S., and Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

Quick observations: Furyk split the legendary team of Reed & Spieth, perhaps because both have struggled in recent months. Both captains have tucked rookies (Finau, Olesen, Hatton, Fleetwood, Thomas) in with established Ryder Cup veterans to help ease the transition into the pressure-cooker environment that these matches carry.

Here’s a complete breakdown of every player on both rosters, and here’s everything you need to know heading into this year’s Ryder Cup. Almost time…

The United States prepares for its Ryder Cup battle with Europe. (Getty)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-Raiders player with rare brain disorder hospitalized

• MattHarvey has one team he won’t sign with

• Steelers legend to RB Bell: Fake injuries to stay healthy

• Pete Thamel: Meet the country’s most unconventional young coach

