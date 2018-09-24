Ryder Cup 2018: What date is it, what TV channel is it on and who will feature in both teams?

The 42nd Ryder Cup will take place at the Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris - AFP

What is it?

The Ryder Cup - a golf competition held every other year between the best selected teams from Europe and the United States.

Where is it?

This year's Ryder Cup will be in France, for the first time in the history of the event, at Le Golf National, Guyancourt.

The venue alternates each biennial between courses in Europe and in the US. This is only the second time the competition has been held on continental Europe- until now UK and Irish courses have dominated.

When is it?

The competition begins on Friday 28th September at 7am BST, and ends on Sunday 30th September, lasting three days.

Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood , Robert Karlsson, Padraig Harrington and Luke Donal were announced as 2018 Ryder Cup vice-captains by Thomas Bjorn Credit: Getty Images

Where can I watch it?

The event will be live on Sky Sports. It will also be streamed live on RyderCup.com.

Alternatively, you can follow the action with us at Telegraph Sport throughout the competition.

How does the competition work?

Both teams have 12 players - eight picked by rankings, with four wildcards chosen by the captain - Thomas Bjorn for Europe and Jim Furyk for the US. It is up to them to decide who plays in the 28 matches across three days and five match-play sessions. Winning a match earns one point, and whichever team reaches 14 1/2 points first wins the Ryder Cup.

If the outcome is a 14-14 draw, the winning team from the previous Cup retains the trophy. The US were the 2016 Champions, winning 17-11, so they would be the ones to hold the trophy in the event of a draw.

How do you win a match?

A 'match' consists of 18 holes- the individual who wins the majority of these takes the match and earns a point for their team's total. The winner of each hole is the individual who has taken fewest shots. If the players take the same number of shots, they earn half a point each.

Who has been selected so far for team Europe?

The eight automatic qualifiers who booked their spots were: Thorbjorn Olesen joins Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Alex Noren on the European team.

Thomas Bjorn then named Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as his four wildcards.

Who has been selected so far for team USA?

The eight players who automatically qualified for the Ryder Cup based on their finishing position in the US PGA Championship were: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were announced as wildcards by Jim Furyk on September 4. Tony Finau became the final member of the team when he was picked on September 10.

Who has the better track record?

The US have won twice as many Ryder Cups as Europe since it began in 1927, with a total of 26 compared to 13. The turn of the millennium however, saw Europe look the more dominant continent, winning six of the last eight competitions.

What is the history behind it?

Who are the favourites and what are the odds?

The US are the current favourites to win the tournament at 19/20, with Europe standing at 13/10, and a draw, which has only occurred twice in Ryder Cup history, at 12/1.

What is our prediction?

It's going to be a close one. Although the US are the favourites, Europe hold an impressive record on home soil- they have not lost in 25 years.

Despite the infrequency with which they occur, we think this one could end in a draw.