Rydell National Wildlife Refuge to hold snowshoe lacing workshop

Dec. 6—ERSKINE — The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host a snowshoe lacing workshop on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, 17788 349th St. SE.

The workshop, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will provide participants with the opportunity to lace their own pair of Ojibway-style snowshoes, a release said.

"This is a fun, hands-on class," said the release. "You'll be able to work at your own pace with provided instructions and friendly presenters to assist you along the way."

Snacks and lunch will be provided courtesy of the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge.

The cost of the class is $150 per participant, including materials.

Pre-registration is required and the class is limited to 20 participants. The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 15.

For more information or to register, contact Bill Peterson at

(218) 280-1109

or

bpeterso@umn.edu.

Registration forms are also available on The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association

Facebook page.