Rybakina secures third title of the season at Porsche Grand Prix

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy during the award ceremony after defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during their Women's singles final tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina defeated Marta Kostyuk, 6-2, 6-2, to claim her third WTA Tour title of the year at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina broke her Ukrainian opponent in the opening game en route to victory on fourth match point in 1 hour 9 minutes.

She won 15 of her points on serve in the first set and saved all three break points against her in the second, while breaking Kustyuk four times overall.

World number four Rybakina lifted her eighth career trophy, with her previous titles this year from now five finals coming in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has a tour leading 26 match wins this season.

“I'm super happy with the trophy," Rybakina said. "It was an amazing atmosphere out here, and I'm really looking forward to come back next year.”

Rybakina came into the final after defeating world number one and twice defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Kostyuk overcame Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen, after saving five match points, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff en route to the final.

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy during the award ceremony after defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during their Women's singles final tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina kisses her trophy during the award ceremony after defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during their Women's singles final tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa