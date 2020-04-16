Ryan Zimmerman can’t believe the Astros never used Gerrit Cole in Game 7

Sometimes in sports, historic moments are created by what didn't happen rather than what did.

For evidence of that, look no further than Game 7 of the World Series. The Astros were ahead 1-0 over the Nationals in the top of the fifth. Houston starter Zack Greinke was cruising, but Astros manager A.J. Hinch sent Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole to the bullpen to start warming up.

Greinke worked his way into the seventh before being pulled for allowing a solo home run to Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon that gave Washington its first run of the game.

But it wasn't Cole's number that Hinch called. Instead, he gave the ball to veteran reliever Will Harris. That set the stage for Howie Kendrick, who delivered the most historic moment in Nationals history when he hit a line drive off the rightfield foul pole to put Washington ahead for the first time all night.

On a Zoom call Tuesday night, many Nationals players chimed in while re-watching Game 7. Among them was first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who couldn't believe the Astros never put Cole in.

"We got Gerrit Cole warming up," Zimmerman said during the fifth.

Several players began to laugh.

RELATED: BEST MOMENTS OF THE NATIONALS' GAME 7 ZOOM CALL

"He warmed up in the fifth inning?" Zimmerman asked incredulously.

"He got a try out for the Yankees," leftfielder Juan Soto joked.

"He passed his try out, I'll tell you that much," Zimmerman replied.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE NATIONALS TALK PODCAST

But even with the Astros trailing, Hinch still never turned to Cole. The Nationals padded their lead with runs in the eighth and ninth off closer Rboerto Osuna and spot starter/long reliever Jose Urquidy, respectively. Still, Cole stayed in the bullpen.

"Did they bring Cole in yet?" was a popular jeer throughout the rest of the Zoom call.

It's impossible to say what would've happened had the Astros made the decision to put him in. But one thing is for sure: the Nationals aren't complaining about the way things turned out.

Story continues

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Ryan Zimmerman cant believe the Astros never used Gerrit Cole in Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington