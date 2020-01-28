Ryan Zimmerman knew this was the Nationals’ plan all along

One of the easiest negotiations in baseball history concluded in about 10 days once other issues were resolved.

Some semantic adjustments were needed, but there was no major haggle over money or intent. Length and cost of contract were a breeze to determine. Ryan Zimmerman knew he wanted to be back. The Nationals wanted him back. This was clear during the season, shortly thereafter, then sealed with ink Tuesday after Zimmerman, 35, passed his physical.

The process was so anticipated, Zimmerman worked out as if the deal was complete. He maintained his regular offseason schedule, though not officially being under contract allowed him to stop pucks from Alex Ovechkin and hop a ride in a jet fighter without the worry of contractual compromise. Eventually, everything he said in public -- that his return was imminent if left only to him -- turned out to be true.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think everyone said how bad of a negotiator I was," Zimmerman said on a conference call Tuesday. "But at this point of my career, there's really nothing to negotiate. Like I said during the year, it's not about money anymore. It's about playing another year and being with this group of guys and being part of a really good team again. That's exciting. We have a chance to do something special again. Obviously last year was an incredible year, and it was fun for everybody involved. But once spring training starts, we're going to have to focus on this year. We have another good team again."

Zimmerman walks into his 16th season in a different position than any in the past. He will platoon at first base with left-handed Eric Thames. He went from one of the team's highest-paid players to one of its lowest. Zimmerman anticipates 250 to 300 at-bats if his fellow elders hold up and split time as the organization hopes. Another chance to win -- a lot -- made the decision to prepare and play again easier, even in a reduced role.

Story continues

"I think I'd like to start off by saying it's nice that we have an ownership group that doesn't do rebuilds," Zimmerman said. "I think the rebuild is so dumb, for lack of a better word, this is the big leagues. You're supposed to try and win. Anyway. ...The Lerners give us a chance to win every single year. They spend money. They put their resources into the big-league team and it shows. We've made the playoffs I don't know how many years out of the last seven or eight years, won a world championship last year and I think that's the way teams should be run at the big-league level. That should be the goal.

"But, yeah, knowing that we have another good group coming back...I think the chance to win is great, but also the group of guys. The character that we have, how much fun it was last year; knowing the core group is coming back, that made it a lot easier, as well. And just the fact that I don't think I'm ready to stop playing yet. I love getting ready in the offseason. I love putting the time in now to prepare myself for the seven-month season. I think once that starts to dissipate a little bit, I'll have to really reconsider. The game is the easiest part right now. It's all the stuff after the game or the offseason where you really have to work your butt off to get ready. You know, when you don't really want to do that anymore, then it will be time to reconsider. But I still love doing that, I enjoy the competition and I look forward to how this new role goes and I'm excited about it."

As for the golf? There will still be time for that in Florida. Zimmerman, for now, remains more concerned about his baseball preparation, which was all the easier knowing he didn't have to worry about a contract despite being a free agent for the first time in his career. A repeat is possible next year.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Ryan Zimmerman knew this was the Nationals plan all along originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington