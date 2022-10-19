Ryan Wright wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Minnesota Vikings had some impressive individual performances on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but arguably none of them were more impressive than rookie punter Ryan Wright. The NFL agreed and awarded him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Alright, Mr. Wright!@rjwright34 has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/NMJRxjsAk4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 19, 2022

Wright was impressive on Sunday as he became the second punter since 2016 to punt 10 times with his tea getting the victory. The other was Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waltman in week three against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over his 10 punts, Wright averaged 44.1 yards per punt and nailed six of them inside the 20. His most impressive kick came early in the game when the Vikings were pinned at the six yard line. Wright kicked the ball over 80 yards in the air for an official long of 73 yards.

Ryan Wright just punted a ball like 80 yards on the fly pic.twitter.com/mWeBkb3Aq4 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 16, 2022

It’s not the best thing in the world to have a Vikings’ best player in a game be the punter, but it’s also great to see the purple and gold have a player that can flip the field.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire