The Vikings moved to 5-1 with their 24-16 victory over the Dolphins in Week Six, getting some significant contributions from the special teams unit.

Now rookie punter Ryan Wright has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Wright punted 10 times in the victory with six downed inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt was 73 yards and he averaged 44.1 yards per attempt, 43.9 net yards. Wright had the longest punt and the most punts placed inside the 20 for Week Six.

According to the league, Wright is the first Minnesota rookie punter to ever be named special teams player of the week.

Wright has averaged 45.0 yards on his 27 punts so far in 2022.

The Vikings have their bye in Week Seven and will host the Cardinals in Week Eight.

Ryan Wright is the NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk