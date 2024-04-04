Ryan Woods: Exeter City loanee reinvigorated after move to club

Ryan Woods feels his career has been reinvigorated by his loan spell at Exeter City.

The 30-year-old midfielder moved to St James Park from Hull City - having spent the first half of the season on loan at Bristol Rovers - and has started six of the last seven games.

The Grecians have lost just once in that time as they appear to have put any relegation worries behind them.

"I feel like there's still a lot more to come," Woods told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's just a real good opportunity for me to build on that and hopefully have a real successful five games going into the end of the season."

Woods still has a year left to run on his deal at Hull - for whom he joined from Birmingham City in the summer of 2022 and played 27 times for in his first season.

The former Brentford and Stoke City player has struck up a good partnership in midfield with Tom Carroll and fellow loan player Luke Harris.

"There's a real good feel factor around the place, everyone's so welcoming and I think the style of play really suits me, and that's been massive," he said.

"I don't think I've really had that for a long time now, probably a good few years, so I think confidence, style of play, everything's sort of fitting into place and I feel like I can really showcase the best of me again."

He added: "I think especially in the midfield area we've got a lot of good footballers.

"The style of play suits me, but it's also nice to play with people who probably see the game being played the way I want to see the game being played.

"We've shown that over the last five or six weeks feelgsince I've been there and it's now starting to show in results and performances every week on a match day."