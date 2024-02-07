When is Ryan Williams signing with Alabama? 5-star WR sets time to join Crimson Tide

Alabama football commit Ryan Williams is set to sign with the Crimson Tide, marking the next five-star receiver addition to Tuscaloosa.

Williams, the No. 4-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class per 247Sports' Composite rankings, briefly decommitted from Alabama on Jan. 10 following the retirement of former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. However, Williams gave his pledge again on Jan. 24 after being recruited by new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Saraland native was also named Alabama's Mr. Football for the second consecutive season on Jan. 30, becoming the first player in state history to accomplish such feat — all at the age of 17.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football commit Ryan Williams named ASWA Mr. Football for consecutive year

Williams is the highest-rated player in the Crimson Tide's 2024 recruiting class. Here's when Williams is set to sign with Alabama:

When is Ryan Williams signing with Alabama?

The five-star receiver from Saraland previously said he would wait until Friday, Feb. 9 — his 17th birthday — to sign. That would have been two days after National Signing Day.

But Williams announced on Monday that he will sign with Alabama at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday. He made the announcement via X (formerly known as Twitter). He tagged Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard's X accounts, among several others, in his announcement:

More: Ryan Williams timeline: Alabama football recommit 5-star WR's recruiting saga

Ryan Williams 247 rating

Williams, the highest-rated player in Alabama's 2024 recruiting class, is the No. 4-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The five-star recruit is also the No. 3 overall receiver and No. 2 player in the state of Alabama, behind Auburn receiver signee Cam Coleman.

Williams reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to make his college decision.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ryan Williams signing day: Time for 5-star WR to sign with Alabama football