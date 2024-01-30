Ryan Williams on being a two-time Mr. Football winner and why he recommitted to Alabama

In the history of Alabama high school sports no athlete has ever repeated as the Mr. Football winner.

Five-star University of Alabama commit Ryan Williams became the first two-time winner in history Tuesday afternoon. Last year he was awarded the prize as only a sophomore.

Also coming home with the Class 6A Back of the year award, Williams was honored the Alabama Sports Writers Association chose him as the Mr. Football recipient again.

“It means a lot. It’s an honor and privilege and I’m just very thankful the ASWA decided to choose me for this prestigious award,” Williams said. “I’m thankful for my family and teammates for continuing to push me and even after this I know they will continue to push me.”

Saraland’s Ryan Williams is congratulated by family after he is named 2023 Alabama Mr. Football during the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s players of the year banquet at Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Now with his next big event being his official signing to Alabama football, Williams broke down his rollercoaster recruiting journey landing him in Tuscaloosa.

Why Alabama?

“Roll-Tide”

Was the phrase Williams said after both of his speeches at the banquet, further confirming his allegiance to the University of Alabama.

Originally committed to Alabama, Williams shocked the world announcing his de-commitment from Alabama after the retirement of Nick Saban earlier this month.

With options from schools such as Texas and Auburn, fans speculated it was a loss for new head coach Nate DeBoer to get Ryan Williams to recommit. However, Williams has now shut down his recruitment and is all in with the Tide.

“This has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” Williams said. “I believe in coach DeBoer and he believes in me. I believe in this new system and I know the Tide will continue to do what they do.

“I knew where I wanted to be. Things started getting crazy in recruitment so I thought to just shut it down. I sat with coach in his office and let him know immediately and he was excited.”

Recruiting Help?

Highly touted recruits from across the state pitched their schools to Williams during his brief uncommitted stint.

Five-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbawke was at the front of the line when it came to recruiting Williams back to Alabama. The two were inseparable this month attending basketball games together in Tuscaloosa.

“It was a tough process but we are very close,” Mbawke said. “I knew what it took to get him back at Alabama. Fans can expect us to bring three National Championships.”

Williams and Mbawke played against each other in the 2023 AHSAA Super 7 Class 6A State Championship last fall. Williams said after that game their relationship has increased.

”Mbawke played a huge role in this because he’s like my best friend,” Williams said. “Since the state championship game our friendship has increased a lot and we talk everyday.”

Clay-Chalkville's Jaylen Mbakwe (9) hugs Clay-Chalkville's Kamari McClellan (1) after Clay-Chalkville defeated Saraland in the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

Any Chance for Auburn?

Even though Williams chose to roll with the Tide, Auburn was still a candidate at possibly landing the five-star. His father Ryan Williams Sr. played defensive back at Auburn back in 2007.

“I was a legacy so that alone drove me to want to visit,” Williams said. "Auburn fans were pretty upset but in this process somebody has to be mad.”

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Ryan Williams speaks on Mr. Football victory and recruitment to Alabama