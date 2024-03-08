Ryan Williams among Alabama football players signing autographs at Alabama basketball game

Alabama football signees and players will be signing autographs before the Alabama basketball game against Arkansas on Saturday.

Ryan Williams, Kevin Riley, Quandarrius Robinson, Williams Sanders, Jeremiah Alexander and Daniel Hill are expected to be the players signing autographs, per UA Athletics.

The autograph session will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m., when the Crimson Tide's basketball game tips off against the Razorbacks.

Williams will be enrolling at Alabama in the summer and will join the team then. He reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class after he was originally set to be a 2025 receiver. The 247Sports Composite lists Williams as the No. 4 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 3 receiver.

Robinson and Alexander are both returners on defense. Meanwhile, Kevin Riley, Daniel Hill and William Sanders are all freshmen.

