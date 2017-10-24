Ryan White watches and waits for chance with Bruins

Ryan White is on an open-ended tryout with the Bruins. With some of their bottom-six forwards struggling, will the veteran winger get an opportunity?

Ryan White has been with the Bruins on a tryout basis for a couple of weeks now, He practices with the team, and goes through all of the motions of being an active NHL player on a roster.

But White, 29, hasn't yet been signed by the B's even though they've been beset by injuries, and there are no guarantees that he's going to eventually sign with Boston.

For the former Habs, Flyers, Wild and Coyotes forward, the PTO allows him to come back from a concussion suffered while on a training camp tryout with the Vancouver Canucks and stay in shape if some kind of opportunity pops up elsewhere. White said he has standing AHL offers if it gets to that point, but understandably he's still looking for an NHL deal after posting 9 goals and 16 points in 65 energetic games with Minnesota and Arizona last season.

It's a bit of a strange limbo for White, being unable to play in games or throw a hit at an opponent in earnest, but he's being patient with the Bruins as they work things through with their surplus of forwards on the NHL roster right now.

"I haven't been able to hit anybody or run anybody over in a while, so I've been chomping at the bit for a while," said White, who is on an open-ended tryout with the Bruins that can last as long as both the player and team are interested in playing it out without a formalized contract. "I'm just kind of waiting to see what happens. The team has some things going on that are out of my control a little bit, so I'm just going to continue working hard. This has been good for me coming off the concussion in Vancouver. Just being back with an NHL group, skating and competing and working hard [has been good]. I definitely would like to play in games, but I'm focused in being ready to go.

"Certainly I need to start getting a paycheck again, but I'm kind of focused on being okay to wait a little bit. I'm just waiting for the right opportunity. I feel like I'm an NHL player and that I'm ready to contribute, and if it's not here then it might be with someone else. A lot can happen in the NHL on a day-to-day basis. I'm just glad to be around a good group and a good veteran team right now, and pushing myself every day."