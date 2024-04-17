Ryan Weathers puts together another quality outing as Miami Marlins beat Giants

The only thing that could stop Ryan Weathers on Tuesday was a cramp.

The Miami Marlins’ left-handed pitcher cruised through six innings before he felt his hand tightened up as he began warming up for the seventh inning.

“I threw a pitch and both my fingers stayed down,” Weathers said. “It felt like a cramp and then I threw another one and the fingers went down again. I was like, ‘Now is not the time to be cramping,’ but I’m just thankful it was just a cramp.”

Added Marlins manager Skip Schumaker: “I hate to say it, but he was like throwing up gang signs when he was out there. He had cramping in his hand and then in his legs. It was like a total body cramping. There was no way we could push him through. He did enough.”

He certainly did.

Weathers struck out a career-high 10 batters over his six innings to lead the Marlins to a 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Miami is now 4-14 on the season. San Francisco falls to 7-11.

Weathers held the Giants to two runs on five hits and one walk over the course of his outing. Of his 90 pitches, 62 landed for strikes.

All of Weathers’ pitches were effective, with him getting 19 whiffs on 42 swings from Giants hitters.

“I think that’s the best command I’ve ever probably had in a big-league atmosphere,” Weathers said. “To be able to do that was very positive.”

Through four starts this season, Weathers has a 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 20 innings.

“I’ve definitely shown myself that when I’m ahead in the count early, it creates a lot of options for me,” Weathers said. “Just got to stay ahead.”

Weathers’ start on Tuesday followed Edward Cabrera’s six-inning, 10-strikeout effort on Monday, marking the first time the Marlins had starting pitchers record at least 10 strikeouts in consecutive starts since July 14-15, 2022, when Braxton Garrett (11 strikeouts) and Sandy Alcantara (12 strikeouts) accomplished the feat.

“We have plus stuff in the rotation and we have plus stuff in the bullpen,” Schumaker said. “The only time we get in trouble is when we put guys on base via the walk. So as long as they do that, we’ll be in every game. Our offense is starting to roll. We’ll be OK.”

As for that Marlins’ offense, it began to pick things up after Miami fell into a 2-0 hole through three innings. They tied the game in the fourth on a Bryan De La Cruz RBI double that scored Luis Arraez, who led off the inning with a double, and a Jesus Sanchez RBI fielder’s choice.

Miami then took the lead for good with a three-run sixth punctuated by an Arraez two-run single.

After starting the season hitting 2 for 14 in the Marlins’ season-opening series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arraez has gone .352 (19 for 54) with 11 runs scored in 14 games in April.

A Nick Gordon RBI single in the seventh capped scoring.

The Marlins have a chance to win their first series of the season on Wednesday, with the finale against the Giants set for a 12:10 p.m. first pitch.