Ryan Warsofsky, former Chicago Wolves boss, now San Jose Sharks' head coach

The San Jose Sharks have promoted assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky to their head coaching position.

Warsofsky will take over a team that finished with the NHL’s worst record last season, but will do so ahead of a huge NHL Draft that will see the Sharks pick first overall for the first time in their history.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to be named as head coach of the San Jose Sharks,” he said in a statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to be part of a well-respected organization, and my family and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

Warsofsky formerly coached the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, guiding the team to a Calder Cup championship in 2022. In that season, the Wolves won 50 games and captured the Central Division crown, then romped through the postseason before dispatching the Thunderbirds in five games to capture the league title.

After that success, Warsofsky accepted a position on the Sharks’ coaching staff, primarily working with the team’s penalty killing unit and their defense, according to a press release.

After two seasons, Warsofsky will now become the 11th coach in the team’s history, and will aim to turn their fortunes around after several rough seasons.

Fortunately for Warsofsky, the Sharks hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. It is expected they will take Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini. He is the youngest player in NCAA history to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in men’s hockey. He had 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games for the Terriers.

It is expected he will make the jump into the NHL for the 2024-25 season.

The 2024 draft will be held at The Sphere in Las Vegas beginning on June 28, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN.

