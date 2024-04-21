Ryan Voois, Illinois win Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate

URBANA (WCIA) — Ryan Voois stuck his approach shot on 18 to seven feet, made his par and won the 2nd Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate Sunday afternoon, posting a three-round total of -1 at Atkins Golf Club. It’s the sophomore’s first collegiate tournament victory, posting a one-over 72 in the final round. After setting a tournament record on Saturday morning carding a 64, Voois stumbled in the second round with a five-over 76, but was able to respond on Sunday. He paced the Illini to a team title as well, finishing 10 strokes better than runner-up Michigan State.

“I was positive and optimistic today and just played good golf on the front nine and got tough on the back nine,” Voois said. “Wasn’t hitting it well but made some big up and downs when I needed to and had a really good up and down on 17 and hit two good shots into 18 to finish it off.”



“I’m happy for him,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “You’ve got to get that first win and now he’s had one and now he can hopefully start winning things bigger and better. He’s a sophomore on paper but he’s a freshman because he didn’t play last year so he’s been learning all year. He’s had his ups and downs. He had a good streak in the fall, played good, and then he had a rough streak this spring where he didn’t play very well but he’s got to put this behind him now and get ready to play next week.”

True freshman Max Herendeen started the day tied for the lead individually at -2, finishing the tournament tied for third after carding a 74 Sunday. Jackson Buchanan played in No. 1 slot for the Illini, finishing tied for seventh with a three round total of +4. Six Illini finished in the Top 10 overall, with Timmy Crawford (T5), Piercen Hunt (T7) and Jerry Ji (T7) all competing individually.

