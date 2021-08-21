Ryan upstages Buxton in Friday’s Saints win over Iowa

The St. Paul Saints promoted Twins star outfielder Byron Buxton's return to CHS Field as Friday's star attraction.

But it was recently acquired U.S. Olympian and young righthander Joe Ryan who startled and starred instead in a 7-4 Class AAA victory over Iowa. He did so in his first start for the Twins organization since it dealt veteran slugger Nelson Cruz in a deal for him last month.

Buxton went 0-for-2 with a fly-out to right, a strikeout and a first-inning sacrifice fly also hit to right field. He didn't have any action, either, in center field before he left the game after five innings, two innings fewer than planned.

His night in center field was so uneventful partly because Ryan was so good.

Ryan fanned the first six batters he faced, seven of the first nine and nine total in the four innings he pitched before reliever Ryan Mason entered. The Saints scored all six of their runs in an 11 at-bat first inning when Iowa pitchers — yes, plural — walked six and threw a wild pitch.

Ryan allowed a fourth-inning, line-drive home run down the right-field line. It was the only hit, run or ball hit out of the infield he surrendered.

He also walked one, struck out those nine and 49 of his 62 pitches were strikes.

Ryan hadn't pitched a game in 16 days, not since he threw in an Olympic semifinal game in Tokyo.

Buxton started in center field in his second rehabilitation trip in St. Paul. He played three games there in June on his way back from a May hip injury that sidelined him for nearly six weeks. Three games after his return, his left hand was broken by a pitch that hit him squarely in a June 22 game against Cincinnati.

He hadn't played since then, until Friday night.

Buxton had worked out multiple days at Target Field and had a live batting-practice session Thursday in St. Paul while his team played the Yankees in New York. When it went well with no soreness or setback, Buxton started Friday for the Saints.

The Saints e-mailed fans promoting Buxton return, saying "He's Back! In the Lineup Tonight Through Sunday" while noting tickets are available all weekend.

Story continues

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, though, said from Yankee Stadium by Zoom call before Friday's big-league game that Buxton would be consulted afterward. Baldelli predicted a "straightforward decision" about Buxton's weekend made by the time everyone went to bed Friday night.

Baldelli said Buxton could get Saturday off and play again Sunday — or he could start both days, depending on how that hand feels.

Buxton received a partial standing ovation from a still-arriving audience when he was announced and stepped to the plate batting third in the Saints' lineup.

Ryan hadn't pitched since he threw into the fourth inning of that 7-2 Olympic semifinal victory over Korea. He earned a silver medal three days later when the U.S. lost 2-0 to host Japan in the gold medal game.

He went six innings to beat Israel 8-1 in an Olympic opener that now tests his memory.

"I don't really remember the first five innings, then I kind of woke up for the sixth inning," he said when he arrived in Minnesota. "The weight of the situation was definitely apparent in that first game."

He called throwing that semifinal game "amazing" for its tension and outcome.

"The best part was sharing with your teammates, watching each game and pitch so closely," Ryan said. "It's a little different than minor-league experience."

Ryan flew halfway around the world, returned to Durham, N.C. to get his things, introduced himself at Target Field before he joined the Saints on Tuesday.

"It takes a little time to settle back in and we wanted to make sure we were going to allow him to get his feet under him," Baldelli said. "Get him back on his throwing program and not just rush him out there and throw him in a game as soon as he got back. He's handled everything really well."