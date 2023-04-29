When Ryan Truex finally scored his first win in a major NASCAR series, he did it in style.

Truex, younger brother of former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., dominated Saturday’s 200-mile Xfinity Series race at his home track, Dover Motor Speedway, winning by five seconds. He led 124 laps.

Following the 31-year-old New Jersey driver in the top five were Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek.

“I knew we’d get one this year,” Truex told his Joe Gibbs Racing team via radio on the cool-down lap.

Truex was easily the top dog in the first two stages, winning both. Through two stages he had led 53 laps. Sheldon Creed was second in laps led at that point with 24.

“Most people didn’t believe in me,” Truex told Fox Sports. “I still did. So thankful to be here. It’s amazing. With 20 to go, I was waiting for something to happen.”

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Truex

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Truex

Next: The Xfinity Series rolls on to Darlington Raceway for a May 13 race (1:30 p.m. ET).

Ryan Truex wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover originally appeared on NBCSports.com