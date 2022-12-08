Ryan Truex rejoins JGR for six-race Xfinity schedule next season

Joe Gibbs Racing made another key addition to its Xfinity Series driver roster Thursday, bringing back Ryan Truex for a partial schedule in 2023.

Truex is scheduled for six races as the driver of the No. 19 Toyota. Veteran Jason Ratcliff returns to the organization as the team’s crew chief. The organization indicated that the rest of the No. 19’s driver list, plus the specific races on Truex’s schedule next year, would both be announced at a later date.

Truex is the latest piece added to the driver lineup at JGR, which announced full-time entries for John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith earlier this week. All three are scheduled to be part of a Toyota presentation outlining its Xfinity Series efforts later Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex returned to the Xfinity Series in a five-race slate for Joe Gibbs Racing last year, notching a best result of third place in the No. 18 Supra in July at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He also added a one-off start last season for Sam Hunt Racing, a Toyota affiliate on the Xfinity tour.

The 30-year-old younger brother to current Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. is a veteran of 183 starts across all three NASCAR national series. His last full-time ride was with Niece Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2021.

Ratcliff has an expansive, successful record dating back to his start with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2005. He has been the crew chief for 15 Cup Series wins and 54 victories in the Xfinity Series. Ratcliff also teamed with Kyle Busch in an Xfinity championship campaign in 2009.