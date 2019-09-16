Ryan Truex finishes 14th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ryan Truex finished 14th in the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Christopher Bell finishing second, and Brandon Jones placing third. Cole Custer took fourth place, followed by Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 spot.

Bell won both Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Truex qualified in 22nd position at 173.628 mph.

The sixth-year driver still is looking for career victory No. 1, boasts four top-five finishes and 23 finishes in the top 10.

Truex battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw four cautions and 20 caution laps. There were 13 lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Reddick driving to victory in Richard Childress’ Camaro, Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 933 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 933. Ford sits at No. 3 with 919 points on the season.

