Ryan Truex added to Niece Motorsports driver lineup

Ryan Truex is set to makes six starts in the Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series in 2020 with Niece Motorsports, the team announced Tuesday.

Truex, the younger brother of Martin Truex Jr., will drive the No. 40 truck in races at Texas Motor Speedway (March 27), Kentucky Speedway (July 9), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 25), Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

Truex will be sponsored by Marquis Spas, which was one of his backers in 2019 when he ran a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports.

Truex has 42 Truck Series starts since 2012. He competed full-time in 2017 with Hattori Racing Enterprises and earned eight top fives, 13 top 10s and two poles.

Truex joins a Niece driver lineup that includes Ty Majeski (full-time), Natalie Decker and Carson Hocevar.