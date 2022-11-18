Ryan Tannehill's best throws from 333-yard game Week 11
Watch all of the best throws made by Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill from his 333-yard game in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
Stout defense and a heavy dose of Derrick Henry has been the Titans' calling card the past few seasons – and the Packers endured both Thursday night.
Ryan Tannehill made one of the best passes of the season, and Austin Hooper held on for a touchdown. The 16-yard score with 14:55 remaining has the Titans up 27-17. The play initially was ruled an incompletion on the field, but replay clearly showed Hooper had it for a touchdown before it was pulled out [more]
Derrick Henry is doing it all tonight, but Christian Watson continues to shine for the Packers. A game has broken out late in the third quarter, with the Titans holding a 20-17 lead. Henry has 19 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown; he has two receptions for 45 yards; and he now has a [more]
Recapping the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
The Packers' season might be over after an uninspired home loss on Thursday.
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Aaron Rodgers stole a touchdown from the Tennessee Titans in the Packers' must-win Thursday night game.
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Thursday, November 17
The Titans beat the Packers on TNF. What went right, what went wrong and what it all means for the Packers.
The Tennessee Titans will try to score a second straight win on short rest against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.
The Packers lose to the Titans, 27-17. Matt LaFleur's team has lost six of seven games and is 4-7.