Ryan Tannehill wins comeback player of the year

The Dolphins didn’t want Ryan Tannehill any longer, throwing him into the scrap heap after last season as the latest failed first-round quarterback.

Denver didn’t want him, trading for Joe Flacco. Washington didn’t want him, trading for Case Keenum. Jacksonville didn’t want him, prepared to sign Nick Foles.

The Dolphins gave Tannehill away last spring, sending him to the Titans along with a sixth-round choice for fourth- and seventh-round choices.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It turns out the Dolphins were right about Tannehill in 2012 when they made him the eighth overall choice. They were wrong about him last offseason.

So, too, were Denver, Washington and Jacksonville.

Flacco, Keenum and Foles were benched for rookies this season. Tannehill, who went to Tennessee as Marcus Mariota‘s backup, went 7-3 in the regular season and led the league in passer rating at 117.5.

For that, Tannehill won the league’s comeback player of the year award. He was honored at the NFL Honors show on Saturday night.

He beat out a load of worthy candidates, including 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Cowboys center Travis Frederick, Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen and Ravens safety Earl Thomas.

Once he got to Tennessee, Tannehill didn’t get a chance to win the job. He had to wait for Mariota to lose it.

When Mariota did, Tannehill seized his opportunity.

He had a career-best 70.3 completion percentage while leading the league in yards per attempt at 9.6. Tannehill passed for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in the regular season.

In the process, Tannehill has earned himself a nice payday as he is set to become a free agent in March.