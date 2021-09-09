Ryan Tannehill welcomes challenge of pulling offense together on the fly

The Titans traded for wide receiver Julio Jones this offseason with the hope that he would form a connection with quarterback Ryan Tannehill that lifted the team’s offense to a higher level.

Work on building that connection will continue into the regular season. Jones didn’t practice much this summer after getting hurt early in camp and Tannehill missed a chunk of time late in camp after testing positive for COVID-19. The Titans have also been without starting offensive linemen and tight end Geoff Swaim for COVID reasons and wide receiver A.J. Brown‘s knee has kept him from practicing regularly.

All of that leaves them with work to do on the chemistry front and Tannehill said he’s embracing the need to work that out on the fly.

“I welcome it,” Tannehill said, via Paul Skrbina of the Tennessean. “I love being in a position to draw our guys together, to push each and every guy to be the best he can be. Definitely a challenge but an exciting part of why I love to play the position.”

The Titans are favored to win the AFC South this season, but reaching that goal will be more difficult if Tannehill can’t get everyone on the same page relatively quickly.

