Ryan Tannehill has two touchdowns and two interceptions, which is why the Titans have only a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Titans have outgained the Colts 213 to 102 yards as Carson Wentz has struggled while playing with two sprained ankles. Wentz is only 7-of-12 for 67 yards.

But the Colts defense has picks by Kenny Moore and Darius Leonard.

Leonard’s takeaway led to a nine-play, 53-yard touchdown drive by the Colts with Nyheim Hines going 9 yards to the end zone. The second set up a four-play, 22-yard drive that ended with Rodrigo Blankenship‘s 43-yard field goal with no time left in the first half.

Derrick Henry has 16 carries for 70 yards, and Julio Jones three catches for 47 yards as A.J. Brown remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Tannehill's two INTs allow Colts to stay close, with Titans up 14-10 at halftime