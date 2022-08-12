If the Titans are going to win a third consecutive AFC South title, rookie receiver Treylon Burks will likely have to be a significant part of the team’s offense.

Burks was essentially drafted to replace A.J. Brown, as Tennessee dealt Brown to Philadelphia on draft night. While Burks was sidelined for much of the offseason program, he’s made a positive impact in training camp, according to quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“Treylon, a guy came in and didn’t get a lot of work in the spring — just some things he was dealing with. And now coming out into training camp, from Day One, he’s made plays for me,” Tannehill said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “So, it’s been exciting for me. I didn’t really know — [he had] solid college tape, watched the film But didn’t really know because I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, per se. So to come out here and hit a deep ball [on our] first day, and he’s consistently making plays for me.

“Is it perfect? No. Are we growing through the process, there’s still adjustments that we’re cleaning up — yeah, of course. But seeing that athleticism, seeing that range and speed, he’s running by some people, too. So a lot of really good things out of him. Hopefully, we can keep the foot on the gas and keep him progressing.”

Burks made his preseason debut in Thursday’s contest against the Ravens, albeit without Tannehill behind center. While Burks played 48 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps, he had just one touch — a 4-yard end around. He was targeted with only one pass.

Ryan Tannehill: Treylon Burks is consistently making plays for me originally appeared on Pro Football Talk