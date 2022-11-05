On Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said quarterback Ryan Tannehill would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Though things can change on travel day, that’s not the case this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tannehill will travel with the team to Kansas City and remains a game-time decision.

Tannehill is questionable with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday but did not practice on Thursday.

Malik Willis started last week in Tannehill’s stead and would start again if Tannehill is unable to play on Sunday. With running back Derrick Henry rushing for 219 yards, Willis finished just 6-of-10 passing for 55 yards with an interception.

Tannehill has completed 65 percent of his passes this season for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill will travel to Kansas City, remains questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk