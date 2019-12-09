Ryan Tannehill: Titans will always find a way

The Titans remained one of the hottest teams in football by beating the Raiders 42-21 on Sunday in a game that felt very different after halftime.

Both teams moved the ball easily for much of the half and went into the locker room tied at 21. The Titans kept moving the ball in the second half, but the Raiders couldn’t keep pace. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned in another sparkling game by going 21-of-27 for 391 yards and three touchdowns and said after the game that the Titans have growing confidence in their ability to handle every situation.

“I’m really proud of our guys, the way they battled,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “Every time we touched it, we felt like we were going to score. This team knows how to face adversity — we have faced it so many times already throughout the season. There’s just a belief that we are going to find a way. We are going to find a way, no matter what is going on to keep playing, keep believing in each other.”

The win was the fourth in a row for the Titans and leaves them even with the Texans at the top of the AFC South. They have two games left with Houston, so a division title will be theirs if Tannehill’s right about the team’s ability to keep finding paths to victory.