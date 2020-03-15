Ryan Tannehill, Titans agree to new deal

Ryan Tannehill isn’t going anywhere.

Shortly after word that the quarterback was close to a new deal with the Titans surfaced on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the two sides have come to an agreement. There’s no word at this time on the terms or structure of the deal.

The deal has a couple of implications for other players. Barring agreement on a long-term deal, the Titans now have little reason not to use the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry before Monday’s deadline to apply it. That will ensure Henry stays off the market and buy more time for contract talks.

It also almost certainly takes the Titans out of the running for Tom Brady in free agency. The Titans were one of the teams linked to a potential run at Brady, but he’ll now have to look elsewhere if he’s going to leave the Patriots this offseason.

