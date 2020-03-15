Ryan Tannehill and Titans agree to contract extension, end Tom Brady speculation

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

The Tennessee Titans will not be pursuing Tom Brady in free agency.

That's because they agreed to terms on a contract extension with their quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, according to the team's official Twitter account

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It's a four-year deal worth about $29.5 million per year, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Earlier Sunday, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran confirmed a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini that stated the Titans were "not interested" in Brady and were focused on re-signing Tannehill.

With the Titans crossed off the list, that means the Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Los Angeles Chargers appear to be the frontrunners to sign Brady when he becomes a free agent Wednesday. NBC Sports' Chris Simms is reporting that it is down two teams as Brady looks to make his free-agent decision.

In 12 games with Tennessee in 2019, Tannehill was impressive. The 31-year-old threw for 2,742 yards while tossing 22 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. He boasted a career-high completion percentage of 70.3.

Ryan Tannehill and Titans agree to contract extension, end Tom Brady speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next