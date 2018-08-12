Ryan Tannehill throws rookie out of huddle, yells at him on sideline after missed block

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill expects a lot out of rookie running back Kalen Ballage. During Sunday’s practice, Tannehill kicked the rookie out of the huddle, and then yelled at him on the sideline, after Ballage missed a block that resulted in a sack.

Why did Ryan Tannehill kick Kalen Ballage out of the huddle?

During drills, Ballage missed a blocking assignment that resulted in a sack by defensive lineman Charles Harris. Since it was practice, Tannehill was not actually tackled, but he was still furious with Ballage after the play.

Ballage’s punishment: Tannehill made him leave the huddle.

Ryan Tannehill is livid with Ballage after a missed block on Harris. Tannehill appeared to send Ballage off the field and then continued to chew him out on the sideline. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 12, 2018





How did head coach Adam Gase respond to Tannehill kicking Ballage out of the huddle?

After practice, Gase praised Tannehill’s actions, according to USA Today.

“He was right today with what he did,” Gase said. “I would have been upset if I were him because who knows what the result in a game would have been. I think he was in the right. He kind of made an example there.”

Kalen Ballage is fighting for a spot with the Dolphins

Ballage was a fourth-round pick in 2018, so it would be surprising if he didn’t make the final roster. Ballage is mostly fighting for a regular role with the team. Kenyan Drake is expected to carry the load, but the team also has the ageless Frank Gore backing him up. That leaves Ballage third in the pecking order at running back.

Ballage had 37 rushing yards and lost a fumble during the team’s first preseason game. There’s an opportunity for the rookie to work his way into more playing time, but only if he proves he can handle his blocking assignments.

Kalen Ballage was thrown out of the huddle by Ryan Tannehill after missing a block. (AP Photo)

