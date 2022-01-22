Ryan Tannehill throws pick on first play, but Titans hold Bengals to field goal

Tennessee’s offense didn’t get off to a good start, but the club’s defense was able to pick things up.

On the first play from scrimmage, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted receiver Julio Jones but safety Jesse Bates jumped the route and picked the ball off at Tennessee’s 42-yard line. He was tackled there for no further return yards.

While the Bengals overcame a second-and-13 with a 23-yard reception by running back Joe Mixon. But the club got a delay of game foul on third-and-9. And on third-and-14, receiver Tee Higgins only manage to get 8 yards.

Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal went through the uprights to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.

Tennessee’s offense went backwards on its next drive, too, as Tannehill got sacked on third-and-9 for a three-and-out.

