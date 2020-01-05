Ryan Tannehill throws 12-yard touchdown pass to give Titans lead

Ryan Tannehill is making his first postseason start. He doesn’t seem fazed.

Of course, it helps to have the league’s leading rusher in the backfield with you.

After the Patriots opened with a 57-yard field goal drive, the Titans answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ate up 6:58.

Anthony Firkser caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill on third-and-10.

Tannehill went 3-for-4 for 27 yards. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota threw one pass for 4 yards.

The Patriots couldn’t stop Derrick Henry, who ran for 49 yards on only seven carries.

The Titans lead 7-3 with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter.