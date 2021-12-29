Ryan Tannehill “thankful” for time in Miami and has “no ill feelings”

The Dolphins drafted Ryan Tannehill with the eighth overall choice in 2012. He spent seven injury-plagued seasons in Miami before the team traded him to the Titans.

He faces his former team for the first time Sunday.

“I am thankful for my time in Miami,” Tannehill said Wednesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “That was a special time of my life. I grew a lot there as a person and as a player. I became a father. I grew as a husband. I grew on the field as well. Thankful for my time there. As far as people, there are not a whole lot of players left that were there (when I was there). There are handful of guys that are still on the team, but there has been a lot of turnover there.

“(I’m) thankful for my time there and have no ill feelings toward Miami.”

The Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win. The Dolphins, who have won seven in a row, can clinch a playoff berth by winning out.

So Tannehill has a chance to put a dent in Miami’s postseason hopes.

“(My time in Miami) was a long time ago, ages ago,” Tannehill said. “We have done some good things here and excited to hopefully build on that as we finish out the season.

“(We’re) focusing on ourselves and what we have in front of us. It is a huge game for us. Obviously, they are coming in hot. They have been playing really good football on both sides of the ball. It is going to be a good challenge for us. We have a big opportunity here this week for us and excited for that opportunity here at home.”

Tannehill needs only 173 passing yards to become the only quarterback other than Warren Moon (1989-91) to record multiple seasons with at least 3,500 passing yards with the franchise. Tannehill has 3,237 passing yards with 15 touchdowns in 2021.

