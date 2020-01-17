Ryan Tannehill: My stats have improved, but I haven’t changed as a player

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill wasn’t supposed to be starting in the AFC Championship Game. A year ago, the Dolphins were done with him, and when the Titans traded for him, it was to be a backup.

But after Marcus Mariota was benched, Tannehill turned in the best statistics of his career and helped the Titans get a game away from the Super Bowl. Tannehill said today, however, that he doesn’t think he has changed as much as his statistics might suggest.

“Statistically, obviously, it’s better. But I don’t feel like I’ve changed a whole lot,” Tannehill said. “My approach to the game, and how I play the game, I don’t think it’s changed a whole lot.”

Tannehill’s stats are undeniably the best of his career, easily exceeding his past career highs in yards per pass, completion percentage and passer rating. But Tannehill seems to think he wasn’t far off from being ready to put up those kinds of numbers during his six seasons as the starter in Miami as well. Sometimes a player just needs to be in the right place.