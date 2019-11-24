Ryan Tannehill stakes Titans to 7-0 lead

The Titans are 3-1 since Ryan Tannehill took over as their starting quarterback and they’re out to a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars thanks to the quarterback’s ability to make plays with his feet.

After a 24-yard completion to Corey Davis set the Titans up just outside the red zone, Tannehill went around the right side of the line and took off for the end zone. He ran into some resistance from the Jaguars right at the goalline, but took to the air to bull his way in for the score.

It’s the second rushing touchdown of the year for Tannehill and he also had a 20-yard run earlier in the game.

Not everything has been positive for Tannehill. He lost a fumble on a Yannick Ngakoue sack, but the Jags couldn’t do anything with it after a holding penalty on guard Brandon Lindner wiped out a long Leonard Fournette run.