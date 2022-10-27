Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to a limited practice Thursday, a sign that his sprained ankle is progressing.

Tannehill sat out Wednesday’s practice while rehabbing, but he was out of his walking boot.

He missed one offensive snap Sunday while getting his ankle taped but finished out the win, going 13-of-20 for 132 yards.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hamstring), center Ben Jones (knee), long snapper Morgan Cox (ankle), linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe) returned to full participation Thursday after all five were limited a day earlier.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver (back) remained out of practice.

Offensive guard Nate Davis (foot) and linebacker David Long (groin) again were limited.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and linebacker Joe Jones (knee) remained full participants.

Ryan Tannehill returns to a limited practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk